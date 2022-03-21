50 touches, 3 key passes: This Stoke City man excelled in club’s victory over Millwall

Stoke City managed to make a welcome return to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday as they managed to defeat Millwall at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Jacob Brown planted a header past Lions goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Following the break, Stoke doubled their advantage as Lewis Baker’s cross was turned into his own goal by George Saville.

Millwall then missed a golden opportunity to get back into the game as Jed Wallace’s penalty was saved by Jack Bonham.

As a result of this victory, Stoke moved up to 15th in the Championship standings.

Whereas a number of the club’s players stepped up to the mark in this fixture, Baker’s performance was particularly impressive.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at the midfielder’s display…

Selected to start in central-midfield by Stoke boss Michael O’Neill, Baker went to excel in this particular position.

The 26-year-old’s abundance of creativity allowed him to provide three key passes for his team-mates.

One of these chances was converted by Brown who netted his 10th league goal of the season in this particular fixture.

If Baker continues to showcase an ability to produce opportunities after the international break, he could help his side climb the Championship standings.

Assured whilst in possession of the ball, Baker registered 50 touches in last weekend’s fixture and completed 78% of his passes.

The midfielder was also relatively impressive in a defensive sense as he helped Stoke prevent Millwall from scoring by making three interceptions and one tackle in this clash.

By building upon this particular facet of his game, Baker could potentially make further strides in terms of his development.

When you consider that Baker has scored seven goals for Stoke since joining the club from Chelsea in January, it was somewhat of a shock that he only had one shot against Millwall.

Having recorded a SofaScore match rating of 7.3 in this aforementioned clash, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to help Stoke end the current campaign on a positive note by delivering the goods in their final eight games of the term.