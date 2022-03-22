50% shots on target: Does Folarin Balogun have an Arsenal future under Arteta amid Middlesbrough loan stint?

Folarin Balogun joined Middlesbrough from Arsenal in January on loan until the end of the season.

So far, Balogun has made 14 appearances for Middlesbrough in all competitions and has two goals to show for it.

His current side currently sit seventh in the league and only two points off the play-offs and they’ve also had an impressive FA Cup run which has seen them beat both Manchester United and Tottenham, so on paper it seems like a loan move that would help the player develop his game at the top end of the Championship.

As the season starts to draw to close, here we look at the striker’s statistics since joining Middlesbrough using Wyscout to see how he’s getting on at his loan club and whether he has a future with Arsenal.

Pushing forward

Looking at Balogun’s accurate passes for the games he’s played since being with Middlesbrough, his average is 78.9% showing us that the player is confident at getting good passes in and can be a real help to a team that pushes forward playing on the ground.

His accuracy for long passes averages at 53.3% so the 20-year-old clearly feels more confident playing a faster paced passing game rather than going over the top to players.

For successful dribbles, Balogun is averaging at 49.4% showing us he may need to grow in confidence on the ball to allow him to take it further himself.

However, we can see this is happening when we look at individual games. In his side’s FA Cup victory against Tottenham, he averaged 75% for successful for dribbles and achieved the same average in his side’s 2-1 defeat against Bristol City.

Therefore, this shows us that the youngster is developing his game at Middlesbrough and improving on his ability to be able to take the ball forward on his own.

Goals

As it stands, two goals and two assists in 14 appearances isn’t a bad return for the young loan player. However, if he wants to make it as a forward at a higher level he will need to ensure he is scoring high volumes of goals.

Looking at his average of shots on target for the season, he is averaging at 50% suggesting he needs to improve on his shooting should he wish to add more goals to his game on a consistent basis.

Again in his side’s game against Bristol City, his average shots on target for the game was 75%. Therefore, we can see that the youngster is improving in front of goal.

Furthermore, this is a strong return for a game they lost as it shows his ability to get shots on target against a defence that was strong successfully defending 10 shots on target that afternoon.

Against the opposition

The 20-year-old’s average for offensive duels won with Middlesbrough this season is fairly low at 29.6%, therefore suggesting he may require more time to get used to playing against older men as opposed to the youngsters he’s been used to in Premier League Two games.

Yet again, we see his form stepping up during the Bristol City game as he won 78% of offensive duels showing he may be starting to get more settled into the league.

Furthermore, his average for recoveries in the opposition half is 56.3% showing his tenacity to win balls and ensure his team are in danger defensively.

These stats show us that Balogun has ability and promise to be a bright young player.

However, we also see that there is space for his improvement in his game which especially comes at adapting to playing against older and tougher players in the league.

With his contract expiring this summer, you can’t see an immediate future for him at Arsenal as he probably needs to find some consistency and build off that to become stronger at the highest level.