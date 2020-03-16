50.5% defensive duels won: Does this Nottingham Forest player deserve an extended stay at the City Ground?

Nottingham Forest remain hopeful of winning promotion to the Premier League this season, after what has been a hugely positive campaign thus far.

The Reds currently sit fifth in the Championship, five points clear of seventh place and 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with nine games left to play this season.

They may not play until the early stages of April, but the EFL’s decision to suspend games due to the spread of coronavirus could allow the likes of Tiago Silva and Samba Sow to return from the sidelines.

The absences of Silva and Sow have proved to be costly in recent times, with Forest winning only one of their last six games after disappointing performances against Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Alfa Semedo has stepped into the midfield, but against Boro and Millwall, he was replaced before the hour mark on both occasions.

It has been a rather mixed campaign for Semedo since he arrived on loan from Benfica, and here, we take a look at the 22-year-old’s season in greater detail to see whether he deserves a permanent deal…

Semedo started the season off as a regular for Forest, producing a solid performance against Leeds United in a 1-1 draw away from home.

But the box-to-box midfielder picked up an injury after the 1-0 win over Barnsley which saw him miss over two months of the campaign, and he has since struggled to hold down a regular place in the side.

Semedo has made 24 appearances for Forest this season in all competitions – 1213 minutes in total – with 10 of those coming as starting appearances in the Championship.

In that time, Semedo has scored twice, making a real impact when coming off the bench in away wins over Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers and finding the back of the net.

Semedo’s role in the side has been to make the midfield tick and break up attacks, with the midfielder making 58 interceptions in total.

The midfielder has accrued a pass accuracy of 77.9% this season, too, and his strong physical presence makes him a nuisance to have in the middle of the park – making 20 progressive runs thus far.

But Semedo’s defensive side of the game does need a bit of work, with the midfielder winning just over half of his defensive battles this term.

The box-to-box midfielder has been used slightly further forward whenever he’s played for the Reds, but his attacking output has left a lot to be desired this term.

He doesn’t make too much of a difference in games, but his drive in midfield makes him a real handful.