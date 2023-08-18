Highlights Tyler Adams is set to leave Leeds United for Bournemouth in a £23 million deal. He has been an important player for Leeds, but injuries limited his impact last season.

Tyler Adams’ future appears to be away from Leeds United following an agreement with Bournemouth.

According to The Athletic, a £23 million deal has been agreed between the Whites and the Premier League side.

Adams has been an important figure at Elland Road since joining the club last summer from RB Leipzig.

Injuries have prevented him from playing a bigger role, but he stood out during his 24 appearances in the side in the top flight last year.

6 Who should Leeds United look towards to replace Tyler Adams?

But relegation to the Championship led to intense speculation over his future which now looks to be leading to his exit.

Here we look at five potential players Leeds could look to in order to replace the 24-year-old before the 1 September deadline…

5 Max Bird

Bird has attracted the attention of Hull City this summer, who has been the subject of two bids already.

But he could be a smart solution for Leeds as they look for a replacement for Adams.

The 22-year-old has plenty of potential, would be a good fit in place of the US international and should be an affordable target to sign on a permanent basis.

While he may not be to the same level as Adams right now, he has the potential to become a very important part of this Leeds squad.

4 Kenny McLean

According to Teamtalk, Leeds have already identified McLean as a potential target to replace Adams.

It is a deal that would make a lot of sense as he is a natural fit for his position within Farke’s system.

McLean has plenty of Championship experience and knows what it takes to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Scot should also be an attainable target on a permanent basis, which there won’t be many of in the closing weeks of the window.

3 Yasin Ayari

The Swede would likely have to be a loan target for Leeds, which could potentially be a downside.

But the 19-year-old has been signed by Brighton with the potential to become a key part of Roberto de Zerbi’s side in the long-term.

He is a talented player that hasn’t quite made his breakthrough into the Italians plans just yet.

De Zerbi has admitted he may need a loan to get more game time and Leeds could be an ideal fit given their need to replace Adams.

2 Tommy Doyle

Doyle performed well for Sheffield United last season, making 31 appearances for the Blades as they earned automatic promotion to the top flight.

The Manchester City midfielder could be a smart signing to replace Adams in the team.

Doyle really grew into his role under Paul Heckingbottom, eventually proving he was more than capable of competing for a top Championship side.

If Leeds could secure a permanent move for Doyle then that could be an excellent addition to Farke’s side, but a loan move may prove a more realistic option.

1 Jayson Molumby

Molumby has 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Molumby is a key figure for West Brom, going from strength to strength over the last couple of years.

But the financial situation at the Hawthorns could be something Leeds look to exploit in their search for a new midfielder.

Molumby is one of the top talents in that position in the division, so it would be worth pushing the boat out to make a move for him.

He would be an ideal signing for Farke’s side.