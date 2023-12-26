Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

A play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town consigned the Black Cats to another year in the Championship.

The team is once again aiming to compete for a top six finish in the second tier this season.

However, Tony Mowbray has been replaced by Michael Beale as head coach of the first team squad going into the new year.

Beale will have a lot on his plate to start his tenure at the Stadium of Light, with player contracts sure to be a key conversation he’ll have with the club’s hierarchy.

Here are the five players with expiring contracts at Sunderland that could negotiate a move abroad once the January window opens next week…

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard is in his third season at Sunderland, but has fallen down the pecking order somewhat over the last 12 months.

It remains to be seen just how important he will be to Beale’s first team plans, but he could negotiate a departure next month.

The 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2024, meaning he will be free to discuss terms with any foreign side once the January window opens.

Bradley Dack

Dack was one of several first team arrivals last summer, signing a one-year deal with the club, as Mowbray reunited with the midfielder after previously managing him at Blackburn Rovers.

It would be a surprise to see the club negotiate an extension for the playmaker now that the 60-year-old coach has departed the Stadium of Light.

This means Dack could look to make a swift exit in the January window by looking to agree terms with a foreign club on a contract for next season.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Jack Diamond

Diamond hasn’t been able to establish himself in the first team squad at Sunderland, going out on loan to the likes of Harrogate Town and Lincoln City in recent seasons.

The forward is still just 23 but has lacked game time since returning to the Stadium of Light last summer.

Given his contract is set to expire in 2024, the striker could negotiate his exit from the club as early as January.

Corry Evans

Evans’ last appearance for Sunderland came against Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win in January 2023.

Injury has prevented him from playing a bigger part in the Black Cats’ team in the last year.

Evans’ contract is set to expire in 2024, which raises doubt over his future with the Championship club, and opens the door to a potential pre-contract agreement in January.

Ellis Taylor

The 20-year-old has yet to break into the Sunderland first team squad since returning from loan to Hartlepool United last season.

The midfielder hasn’t made his league debut for the Black Cats, raising doubts over his future at the club.

Taylor’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning a decision will need to be made soon over whether to renew his deal.

However, he could take his future into his own hands in January by looking to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club in the new year.