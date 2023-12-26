Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

A play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town consigned the Black Cats to another year in the Championship.

The team is once again aiming to compete for a top six finish in the second tier this season.

However, Tony Mowbray has been replaced by Michael Beale as head coach of the first team squad going into the new year.

Beale will have a lot on his plate to start his tenure at the Stadium of Light, with player contracts sure to be a key conversation he’ll have with the club’s hierarchy.

Here are the five players with expiring contracts at Sunderland that could negotiate a move abroad once the January window opens next week…

Alex Pritchard

alex pritchard

Pritchard is in his third season at Sunderland, but has fallen down the pecking order somewhat over the last 12 months.

It remains to be seen just how important he will be to Beale’s first team plans, but he could negotiate a departure next month.

The 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2024, meaning he will be free to discuss terms with any foreign side once the January window opens.

Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack Sunderland

Dack was one of several first team arrivals last summer, signing a one-year deal with the club, as Mowbray reunited with the midfielder after previously managing him at Blackburn Rovers.

It would be a surprise to see the club negotiate an extension for the playmaker now that the 60-year-old coach has departed the Stadium of Light.

This means Dack could look to make a swift exit in the January window by looking to agree terms with a foreign club on a contract for next season.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Nazariy Rusyn

Zorya Lugansk

Permanent

Jenson Seelt

PSV

Permanent

Jobe Bellingham

Birmingham City

Permanent

Eliezer Mayenda

FC Sochaux

Permanent

Luis Semedo

Benfica B

Permanent

Nectarios Triantis

Central Coast

Permanent

Bradley Dack

Blackburn Rovers

Permanent

Timothee Pembele

PSG

Permanent

Adil Aouchiche

FC Lorient

Permanent

Nathan Bishop

Man United

Permanent

Mason Burstow

Chelsea

Loan

Jack Diamond

Diamond hasn’t been able to establish himself in the first team squad at Sunderland, going out on loan to the likes of Harrogate Town and Lincoln City in recent seasons.

The forward is still just 23 but has lacked game time since returning to the Stadium of Light last summer.

Given his contract is set to expire in 2024, the striker could negotiate his exit from the club as early as January.

Corry Evans

corry evans

Evans’ last appearance for Sunderland came against Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win in January 2023.

Injury has prevented him from playing a bigger part in the Black Cats’ team in the last year.

MixCollage-15-Dec-2023-04-59-PM-1076
Related
3 transfer dilemmas Mick Beale will face at Sunderland AFC immediately
Beale is set to be named as Tony Mowbray's successor, but the transfer window poses some potential issues for the 43-year-old

Evans’ contract is set to expire in 2024, which raises doubt over his future with the Championship club, and opens the door to a potential pre-contract agreement in January.

Ellis Taylor

Soccer Football - EFL Trophy - Group Stage - Sunderland v Manchester United U21 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 13, 2021 Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor in action with Manchester United’s Dermot Mee Action Images/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

The 20-year-old has yet to break into the Sunderland first team squad since returning from loan to Hartlepool United last season.

The midfielder hasn’t made his league debut for the Black Cats, raising doubts over his future at the club.

Taylor’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning a decision will need to be made soon over whether to renew his deal.

However, he could take his future into his own hands in January by looking to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club in the new year.