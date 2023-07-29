Stoke City aren't among the powerhouses of English football right now, but during the 1970's they were League Cup winners and multi-time FA Cup semi-finals, and recently they have had an extended stint in the Premier League.

The Potters historically though are bigger than their nearby rivals Port Vale, but does that mean they have the more famous fans?

Let's take a look at five celebrities who are apparently City fans and who you could potentially see at a match in the upcoming 2023-24 season...

Julian Clary

The Surrey-born actor and comedian is believed to have a love for the Potters.

Clary has been on multiple worldwide comedy tours as a performer and has also dabbled in reality television in the United Kingdom.

He finished third in Strictly Come Dancing all the way back in 2004 and in 2012 he won Celebrity Big Brother.

Clary has also been a temporary presenter on This Morning in 2008 and has also hosted Have I Got News For You.

Slash

A very well-known face in the world of rock'n'roll, Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash was born in London but his family lineage brought him to become a Stoke fan.

He was raised in Blurton, a district south of the city itself, as a child before moving to Los Angeles, and it was in the USA where he was part of the formation of Guns N' Roses.

Slash revealed a few years ago that he still has family in the city and even though he has never been to a Potters match, he still follows at times from afar and tweeted congratulations when they won their FA Cup semi-final against Bolton in 2011.

Nick Hancock

An actor and television presenter, Hancock - who was born in Stoke - is best known for presenting They Think It's All Over, as well as Room 101 in the 1990's.

Hancock is a lifelong Potters fan and in 2001, he paid £20,000 for the FA Cup winners medal of City legend Sir Stanley Matthews.

As a diehard Stokie, he has been known to get very emotional over the club and tweeted his frustration earlier in the year about being a City fan as they looked destined for another mid-table finish in the Championship.

Dominic Cork

A first-class cricketer who amassed 69 caps for the England national team, Cork was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme and is a known City fan, and even publically weighed in a number of years ago on the future of then-manager Mark Hughes.

Cork was in regular contact with ex-manager Tony Pulis once upon a time, especially when he was performing on Dancing On Ice when his cricketing days were over, and for years has been a regular on Sky Sports' cricket coverage.

Adrian Lewis

Darts champion Lewis is a Stoke fan and claimed he wanted to be the next Gordon Banks before an injury from a dog bite effectively ended his early hopes.

Lewis eventually found his calling as a professional Darts player, winning his first World Championship in 2011 at the age of 25 - a trophy which he was invited to parade on the pitch at the Bet365 Stadium weeks later against Cardiff City - before going back-to-back a year later by winning at Alexandra Palace again.

Lewis has also won the UK Open and the European Championship but has suffered somewhat of a decline in recent years - his mentor and perhaps the most known darts player in the world Phil 'The Power' Taylor is a supporter of Stoke's rivals Port Vale.