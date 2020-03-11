‘5 star performance’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to display of key man vs Sunderland

Bristol Rovers secured a priceless three points on Tuesday night, as they defeated promotion-chasing Sunderland 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium to claim their second win under Ben Garner.

It was a huge relief for Garner, who prior to the game won just once in his 15 league matches in charge of the club, and the squad will be hoping that the performance is a sign of things to come.

The Gas were the better side throughout, and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ return to the team proved to be crucial, as the 25-year-old netted a brace to take his tally for the season to 16 in all competitions.

His first was an excellent finish on the turn into the roof of the net in the 39th minute of the contest, later adding his second with 15 minutes of time remaining, courtesy of a well-struck penalty past Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin. His efforts earned him the Man of Match award.

He also could’ve had a hat-trick to his name in 86th minute, but his reaction to Liam Sercombe’s cross went narrowly wide.

Here, we take a look at how some Gasheads reacted to the forward’s performance at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night…

JCH got support tonight from an excellent Hargreaves. — CW Gas (@cw_gas76) March 10, 2020

Back to his best…5 star performance…the lad is back! — Ray Jones (@RayJones01) March 10, 2020

Clarke Harris you beauty! Get in!! — David Townsend (@Gas1883Dave) March 10, 2020

Important player. — Simon Hartley (@si_hartley15) March 11, 2020

Thank you JCH 👏 — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) March 10, 2020

Well done lads great win!! Wasnt expecting it after last match but hopefully its onwards and upwards now. JCH and JML outstanding!! — Marieze (@_Marieze) March 10, 2020

The 🐐 — Tom ツ | #UTG (@brfctom) March 10, 2020