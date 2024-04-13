Highlights Southampton may need to replace Che Adams, who is set to leave, and options like Julian Carranza and Macauley Langstaff are considered.

Potential replacement forwards like Joe Taylor, Kevin Denkey, and Paulinho are also being looked at for their scoring abilities and potential value.

Julian Carranza offers good finishing and ball-carrying skills, Macauley Langstaff has experience, and Joe Taylor could be a future prospect for Southampton.

Che Adams is on course to leave Southampton in the summer and his current side will be looking for options to replace the outgoing Scottish international.

Adams' contract at St Mary's expires at the end of the season and it looks as though he will leave the club.

There was prior interest in him from clubs like Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per talkSPORT, and more recent reports from TEAMtalk have said that both Wolves and Leeds United are set to pursue him in the summer window when he is a free agent.

Because of injuries to the likes of Ross Stewart, who could return at some point before the end of the season, as per Alfie House of the Daily Echo, and the prospect of Adams leaving for free, Southampton's depth up front feels a little bit lacking.

Without the two Scottish forwards, Russell Martin's number nine options are basically limited to just Adam Armstrong. He is obviously a brilliant option to have - more than 30 goal contributions this season proves that - but they need some diversity in their centre-forward options.

With Adams set to leave, these are some potential replacements that Southampton could look at

1 Julian Carranza

All of the players that the Saints will sign need to be confident and technically proficient on the ball. Adams is inside the top five percent of all forwards outside the top five leagues for progressive passes played per 90, as per FBRef. That said, Armstrong is much closer to the other end of that spectrum.

The Argentinian forward isn't quite as adept at passing as Adams, but finishing and carrying the ball is what makes him a good option. He's scored four times in five matches in the 2024 MLS campaign and he averages more progressive carries per 90 than the Scotsman.

His conversion percentage of 25% shows how lethal he can be (it was 15% last season), and, with less than a year left on his current deal with the Philadelphia Union, he may come at a cheaper price than others.

2 Macauley Langstaff

Having played for Notts County for the past two seasons, he knows the best ways to play in an intricate, slower-tempo team. Even though his side haven't been as effective this season, he knows how to get into scoring positions.

The 27-year-old has scored 25 goals this term off the back of a 41-goal season in the National League in the previous campaign.

He'd be a cheaper option than others, and maybe one with fewer expectations, but it would be a risk for the Saints.

3 Joe Taylor

This move will depend on Luton Town and is one for the future.

Taylor has been on loan at two different clubs from the Hatters this season. For Colchester United, in League Two, he shone in a struggling side. He found the back of the net 11 times for the U's before being recalled in January to be shipped off to Lincoln City, where he has continued his form at a higher level.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 15 league matches since arriving at the LNER Stadium. He has been the main man in what has been an outstanding run for the Imps, which has seen them go undefeated since New Year's Day, and they have only drawn six times in that period.

Relegation for Luton might make it hard for Southampton to prise Taylor away but should they stay up, they may be more open to selling Taylor.

Related Southampton: Russell Martin issues new Ross Stewart update The Scottish centre forward has barely played for over a year

4 Kevin Denkey

The Togo international is the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League this season. With 25 goals in 30 appearances, Denkey is one of the best strikers outside of Europe's top five leagues for non-penalty xG and progressive passes received per 90, according to FBRef.

Denkey has also scored four goals in 25 games for Togo and the 23-year-old could be one of the next breakout stars in Europe.

5 Paulinho

Atlético Mineiro's number nine has carried over his form from the previous campaign into this one. He has scored three goals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. He had a conversion rate of 20% in last year's edition of the competition, and he's at 43% this time round, as per Sofascore.

Paulinho's 2023 & 2024 Copa Libertadores stats (As of April 12th) Apps Starts Goals Scoring frequency (mins) Conversion rate (%) 2023 7 7 3 204 20 2024 2 2 3 57 43 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 23-year-old, who was previously at Bayer Leverkusen, is also capable of playing on the wings, which would help Martin with the tactical flexibility of the squad.