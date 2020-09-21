5 shots attempted: The Blackburn Rovers player who starred in their 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers

Blackburn Rovers moved up to tenth in the Championship table at the weekend, as they thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 5-0 at Ewood Park.

The Lancashire-based side were beaten by AFC Bournemouth in their first match of the season, and will be pleased to pick up three points in such convincing style.

Adam Armstrong netted a hat-trick in the match against Wycombe, and will be eager to build on this impressive performance as the season progresses.

Blackburn take on Derby County in their next match, in which they’ll head into it full of confidence after this thrashing of Wycombe.

We take a look at Armstrong’s performance in more detail, and see how much of an impact he had on the game against the Chairboys.

Armstrong played the full 90 minutes for Tony Mowbray’s side, and caught the eye with a hugely impressive performance against the newly-promoted side.

The forward attempted five shots in the match, and baring in mind he scored from three of those, it certainly makes for good reading for the former Newcastle man.

Blackburn need a striker that can score 20+ goals for them this season if they’re to stand any chance of mounting a serious push for promotion into the Premier League.

Armstrong could be that player though, and has now scored in Blackburn’s last two matches this season, which will be a real confidence-booster for the forward.

Rovers were obviously aided by Darius Charles’ dismissal for Wycombe, but Armstrong took the majority of the chances that came his way, as he scooped the match ball for his impressive display in front of goal.

He was a constant threat to the Chairboys defensive line, and was fouled twice during the match, as Tony Mowbray’s side bounced back from their defeat to Bournemouth in the previous weekend.

Armstrong also showed that he can bring his Blackburn team-mates into play, with a pass success rate of 92/6% from the 27 passes he attempted during the match.

It won’t come as a surprise to see Armstrong have an impressive Whoscored rating from this match either, with the 23-year-old finishing the match on a rating of 9.51.

Armstrong and his Blackburn team-mates are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Derby County, in what could prove to be a tricky test for Tony Mowbray’s side.