5 shots, 81% pass success: The Norwich City man who was a thorn in the side in 1-0 win at Sunderland

Josh Sargent made it four goals in three Championship outings for Norwich City, coming up with the winner against wounded Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The pressure had been mounting on the Canaries and Dean Smith in the dugout, but the American has stepped up to the plate and led the line very well, helping his side to three wins on the bounce.

The Black Cats stuck with a back three of Luke O’Nien, Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin despite Alex Neil’s absence, and Sargent was rarely afforded space and time to have an effect on the game.

However, that did not deter his work rate and endeavour which resulted in the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Aaron Ramsey produced a low cross with pinpoint accuracy and the on-running Sargent got himself in between two defenders to tap-in and take the three points back to Norfolk.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the statistics behind the display in our latest performance in numbers piece…

Sargent had five shots in the match, the joint-most of any player, with Ross Stewart and Marcelino Nunez attempting to score on the same amount of occasions.

The 22-year-old’s new-found confidence is not only keeping Teemu Pukki out of the team, after the 32-year-old scored 11 of their 23 goals in the Premier League last season, but it is enabling him to bring other players into the game and assume more threatening positions to trouble the opposition’s backline.

Sargent stood up to the physical challenge of playing as a lone striker against a back three and in the end got the better of the Black Cats’ trio to come up with the game’s decisive contribution.

Do you love Norwich City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many Wales senior caps did Mark Bowen amass? 21 31 41 51

Sargent had a pass accuracy of 81%, as per WhoScored, which is very respectable when taking into account the role that he was playing, allowing Nunez, Onel Hernandez and Danel Sinani to get on the ball in dangerous areas.

The 22-year-old only won two aerials in the match but the application was there, which will please his manager and likely keep him in the team for the club’s next outing.