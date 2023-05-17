West Brom narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs once again, meaning they are set to start preparations for another season in the Championship.

Much like the 2021/22 campaign, West Brom sacked a manager before appointing another but on this occasion, it proved to be more successful.

Things on the pitch have been much more positive since Carlos Corberan replaced Steve Bruce in November and they will look to push for the top six again next term.

But financial issues off the pitch as a result of an absent owner mean their situation is complicated so any recruitment this summer will almost certainly be made up of loan signings and free transfers.

Potential West Brom summer signings

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at five players the Baggies should look to sign...

Lucas Joao

29-year-old Lucas Joao will become a free agent this summer once his contract at Reading expires and he is likely to attract offers from the Championship.

With West Brom lacking depth in the striking department and seemingly struggling to find a goalscorer in recent years, Joao would be a good signing on a free transfer given his proven track record at this level.

With 45 goals in 119 games for Reading, West Brom could do much worse than the Angolan international next season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Baggies are in desperate need of a mercurial attacker to excite the crowd and get among the goals at The Hawthorns.

Many have been hoping Grady Diangana returns to form but he has struggled once again. Bringing in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace would give an extra attacking option in the final third.

The youngster is coming off the back of an impressive loan spell at Charlton Athletic, which saw him score 15 goals and register ten assists.

With attacking depth needed and support in the scoring department, Rak-Sakyi could prove an important tonic for Corberan's side.

Charlie Cresswell

West Brom will need some reinforcements defensively next season and Charlie Cresswell is a potential option.

The Leeds loanee could be farmed out once again to continue his development after his impressive spell at Millwall was cut short due to injury.

The 21-year-old would bring a steely composure to an aging defence and could be a useful option for Corberan.

Any move could well hinge on which division Leeds are playing in next season but Cresswell has been a solid regular in a sturdy Millwall defence that conceded just 50 goals last season.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Chiedozie Ogbene has been the subject of plenty of speculation recently - with Swansea City and Millwall reportedly having bids turned down for the versatile attacker in January.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for Rotherham this season, scoring eight goals in a struggling Millers side.

His contributions have been vital and his versatility could be the key factor for West Brom. Corberan played with a 3-5-2 at Huddersfield and could opt to do so again next season.

Ogbene's natural position was as a right wing-back before moving into an attacking role and he looks like a player that could make an impact in a number of different systems.

Saman Ghoddos

Saman Ghoddos is a slight wild card entry but his performances in helping Brentford win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 shouldn't go unnoticed.

He's a versatile playmaker who likes to find pockets space and create chances for teammates.

Ghoddos would be an ideal addition for a side that were struggling to break stubborn defences down last season and could help to get the best out of the likes of Conor Townsend and John Swift.

His return of five goals in 87 appearances for Brentford is underwhelming, but it's ability in and out of possession that would prove to be the major asset for the West Midlands side.

The 29-year-old has found himself down the pecking order in West London and could be a free agent this summer.