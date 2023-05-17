With Chris Wilder's short-term contract ending, and Valerien Ismael appointed as his permanent successor, Watford Football Club are once again heading in a new direction.

With technical director Ben Manga now overseeing the footballing operations at the club, the hope is that there is genuine change at Vicarage Road moving forwards.

For fans who were told that very same thing following Rob Edwards' appointment in WD18 last summer, the proof will be in the pudding.

One thing the club certainly are going to be busy doing this summer is recruiting, with the side's current loanees, and a number of current permanent players either set to be sold or see their current deals expire.

With that in mind, here are five, we think realistic, options that the club could try for in the coming months.

Kieffer Moore

One potential player they could enquire about is AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore would fit in well with the physical mould of striker Valerien Ismael likes to use, and has proven himself excellent in the Championship previously.

This may not be the most realistic, given Moore is currently a Premier League player, but given he has made just five appearances off the bench since February, you get the sense he is out of favour at the Vitality Stadium.

If he were to become available, Watford should certainly explore a deal.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Another player well worth considering is Blackpool skipper Marvin Ekpiteta.

The 27-year-old scooped their player of the season and players' player of the season awards when the club finished 16th in the Championship last season, but unfortunately, he missed a large chunk of 2022/23 with an injury picked up in February.

Having shown real ability in the second tier, Watford could try to take advantage of Blackpool's relegation, and the fact Ekpiteta has one-year remaining on his contract, to strike a deal.

Ryan Manning

Another player to do well in the Championship that the Hornets should be considering this summer is Ryan Manning.

Credit: Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

Manning is set to depart Swansea City on a free transfer come the end of June, yet, he had a very good campaign in 2022/23.

Indeed, the 26-year-old scored five and registered 10 assists from left-wing-back and given Hassane Kamara is set to depart for Udinese, Manning would be an excellent replacement.

Jake Cooper

With Valerien Ismael's big physical central defender preference in mind, Jake Cooper could be another option worth considering for Watford this summer.

Cooper has been excellent consistently for Millwall, and durable, too, featuring for 40 plus league matches in five of his last six seasons.

In the season he didn't make 40, he did manage 38, and someone durable like that could be exactly what Watford need.

Transfermarkt says his deal expires this summer, but he has one year left on his contract at Millwall come the end of June, as per a recent report.

Watford could attempt to prise him away from The Den.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Last but not least, Chiedozie Ogbene is another player the Hornets should be taking a look at this summer.

It seems very likely Ismaila Sarr will be sold given he has just one year remaining on his current contract, and Ogbene could come in as a zero-cost replacement.

Indeed, the Irish international is set to become a free agent in the coming months, and given his goal threat at Rotherham in the Championship this season - eight goals and four assists - he could be a real asset at Vicarage Road.