The 2022/23 season was one of huge disappointment for Alex Neil and Stoke City, as the Potters finished in the bottom half of the table.

This means Stoke will enter their sixth season outside the top flight and they will be hoping for a significant improvement on this campaign.

It is expected to be a big summer for the club as Neil looks to freshen things up and build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion.

As we wait to see how this summer develops, we have looked at five realistic signings that Stoke City should make this summer.

Potential Stoke City summer transfer targets

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe has just spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke from Premier League side Manchester United.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to gain first team minutes after being injured in the first half of the campaign and failing to appear for his parent club.

That was the defender’s fifth loan spell of his career, with three of them coming at Premier League side Aston Villa between 2018 and 2021.

However, it now seems the defenders time at Old Trafford is coming to an end, as a report from the Manchester Evening News has revealed that he is expected to be released by the club this summer.

That means the defender would be a free agent this summer and while he didn’t set the world alight in his time at the club, it could be a smart move from Stoke to sign him on a permanent basis.

He would bring valuable experience at this level and would cost the club nothing in transfer fee while if he manages to stay fit, he could be an asset in their backline.

Lucas Joao

One area that Stoke are probably going to want to improve in this summer is the final third.

The club currently have Dwight Gayle, Tyreese Campbell, and Jacob Brown as options for the centre-forward role. So, Neil is likely to want to strengthen this, and he could do it in the form of Lucas Joao.

The 29-year-old will become a free agent this summer once his contract at Reading expires, and he is likely to attract offers from the Championship.

The striker has an impressive record in England’s third tier - something he could add to with the Potters. Adding Joao would bring in a player proven at this level and could be a real asset in the club's climb up the Championship table.

Colby Bishop

Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop could be another option for Stoke if they're looking to strengthen up top this summer.

Bishop only joined Portsmouth in the summer from Accrington Stanley, but he was a shining light in what was an up-and-down campaign for the club.

The 26-year-old managed to score 20 goals in 46 League One appearances this season, meaning he recorded his best tally since making his professional debut.

Bishop has never played in the Championship, but as shown at Portsmouth, Bishop isn’t afraid of putting himself about and getting in the right positions at the right time.

It is unclear if Portsmouth would even consider letting him leave or what their price might be, but if a team like Stoke came in and made a reasonable offer, they could entice the player as they can offer him Championship football.

Ephron Mason-Clarke

Mason-Clarke is another possible attacking option for the Potters this summer as Neil looks to improve his squad.

The 23-year-old joined Peterborough United last summer from National League side Barnet, and since making the two-league step up, he has not looked back.

In his first season in League One, Mason-Clarke has produced very good numbers and has become an important part of Posh's side.

The attacker is hoping to seal this season with a promotion to Peterborough, but even if that happens, Mason-Clarke could still attract interest.

Birmingham City are already one side that have been credited with an interest in the attacker and therefore, Stoke should be doing all they can to match Birmingham and go after the Peterborough star.

Leon Balogun

QPR defender Leon Balogun is expected to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Balogun joined the R's last year, and he made a strong start at the club but suffered an injury at the end of last year and only returned to the matchday squad in April.

The West Londoners have decided against extending his contract, which means he will become a free agent this summer.

Therefore, he could be a useful pick-up for a team like Stoke, which conceded a lot of goals in the league this season. Neil will know he needs to tighten his defence if they are to get up the table, and bringing in an experienced player like Balogun could help.

It is unclear if the player would be interested in a move to the Bet365 Stadium, but it is definitely a deal that is in the financial range of Stoke.