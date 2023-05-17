Southampton have suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints have been a consistent presence in the top flight since their promotion in 2012.

However, a dismal season has meant their relegation was confirmed with two games still to play.

A 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday confirmed they'd be returning to the Championship and they must now begin their preparations.

Potential Southampton summer transfer targets

Here we look at five players Southampton should look to sign following their relegation…

Ryan Manning

The Irishman is set to become a free agent this summer following the conclusion of his Swansea City contract.

Manning has been impressive in Russell Martin’s side and could be a strong option to have on the left flank - with his attacking qualities particularly impressive.

Southampton could use the added strength in that area given that Romain Perraud has not had a particularly standout campaign.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene could help strengthen the team on the opposite flank given the team’s current options may not be in the squad beyond this summer.

Ogbene has played as a right wing-back but can also be used further forward, or even centrally, making him a very versatile asset to have in the squad.

The 26-year-old has been impressive this season and is set to become a free agent in the summer so he will be an attractive proposition for many clubs.

Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien was one of many new signings at Nottingham Forest last summer but is now currently out on loan with MLS side DC United.

The midfielder has fallen so far out of favour at the City Ground that he was not even registered with the team following the conclusion of the January transfer window.

A move away from Forest looks like the next step for the 24-year-old and Southampton could be an ideal destination.

The team will likely need to strengthen in this area in the summer, especially if James Ward-Prowse opts to leave St. Mary’s.

Luke McNally

McNally is currently out on loan with Coventry City, where he has shown plenty of promise.

The Irishman struggled for game time following his switch to Burnley last summer but has become a consistent presence in Mark Robins’ side while on loan with the Sky Blues.

He has played a significant role in helping the team reach the play-offs, proving he is ready to compete at a Championship level.

Southampton could be a good next home for the 23-year-old if Burnley opt to cash-in on the centre back this summer.

Andrew Moran

Moran is a highly promising midfielder that has impressed at youth level for Brighton.

But he has been unable to find a pathway into the first team squad under Roberto de Zerbi and perhaps a move away from the Amex in the summer will be needed.

The playmaker has a lot of potential and would fit the profile of the type of player that Southampton tend to sign.

A loan move to the Saints would be a great opportunity for Moran to impress de Zerbi and earn his breakthrough into senior football.