Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of gaining promotion from League One to the Championship received a huge blow on Friday night following a 4-0 loss to Peterborough United.

The humiliating first-leg defeat to Peterborough has given Darren Moore’s side a mammoth task as they bid to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Two goals either side of half-time saw the Owls suffer a heavy loss in a huge game that looks to have all but ended their play-off hopes.

Should they fail to go up, it will be Wednesday's third season in League One in a row.

It's likely to be a busy summer transfer window as the Owls prepare for another promotion challenge or, with a miracle, life back in the Championship.

Potential Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer targets

On the subject of signings, we take a look at five players Moore's side could realistically recruit this summer.

Sam Smith

The Cambridge United forward is out of contract this summer and set to depart on a free transfer.

At 25, his best years are ahead of him, and he managed an impressive 14 goals for a team who struggled down the bottom all season. Smith's goal numbers should improve in a stronger side.

Wednesday have a number of players in attacking areas who are running out of contract, and Smith could be a smart addition on a free.

Cameron Brannagan

Oxford United's best player and talisman over the last few years, Brannagan has earnt a move to a higher quality League One side, or even a Championship team.

Brannagan is 27, in the prime years of his career, and could help ease the burden on Barry Bannan's shoulders or possibly even replace him in central midfield.

He will likely have interest from the division above but the Owls should have the resources to offer him a sizeable deal and prize him away from Oxford.

Lewie Coyle

Coyle is another player out of contract this summer. The Hull City defender has not been as comfortable at Championship level but was a class act during Hull's time in League One.

The 27-year-old could be an upgrade at right-back over Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer, and is younger than the pair as well.

They are both out of contract this summer as well, meaning at least one right-back is likely to be heading to Hillsborough in the coming window.

Alex Pritchard

This would be a more ambitious move but Pritchard played at League One level last season with Sunderland and could be a good fit for Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder has bags of quality but injuries have prevented him from ever reaching the heights many thought he would.

He is 30 and also out of contract. If he can stay fit, then he is the sort of player a team should be built around. Pritchard has contributed to 30 goals in 75 League One games and still has enough years left to be a shrewd pickup for Wednesday.

Aden Flint

The tall, imposing central defender is out of contract with Stoke this summer, and has spent the second half of this season with the Owls.

Moore knows Flint is reliable and a good commanding figure in their back line. The 33-year-old is vastly experienced and dropping down a level has suited him.

He appears to be well-liked and respected in the squad, and would make sense as a target.