Sheffield United have managed to secure a route back to the Premier League and preparation for crafting a squad that can be competitive in England's top-flight next season is well underway.

The Blades eventually finished 11 points above Luton Town in third, ending the campaign strongly after pressure from the Hatters and Middlesbrough was applied.

Whilst we wait to see how the summer plays out for the Yorkshire club, here, we take a look at five realistic signings that Paul Heckingbottom could look to make during the upcoming summer transfer window.

5 realistic Sheffield United summer signings

Tommy Doyle

Enjoying a very strong season with the Blades, it is no surprise that there have been suggestions that Paul Heckingbottom's side are very much interested in a permanent deal.

A player that obviously knows the demands of his manager and has thrived both from a technical and tactical standpoint, his next step must be top-flight football after what he has shown in two season in the Championship.

He is a player that Heckingbottom evidently has placed a lot of trust in and it would be no surprise if this is a deal that they are able to get over the line.

Of course, the Premier League is a different ball game altogether, however, he has shown enough to at least warrant an opportunity of playing regular football in the top tier.

Gus Hamer

Sticking to the theme of scanning the existing Championship market, Coventry City's Gus Hamer could emerge as a realistic capture if the Sky Blues remain in the second-tier.

The 25-year-old has consistently played a starring role for Mark Robins' side over the last two seasons and he is seemingly a player that is ready for a top-flight opportunity.

He would provide a different kind of midfield option, with the Brazilian number eight being a player who combines technical ability with out of possession desire and determination to its fullest extent.

Hamer reads the game very well too and has evidenced that he can make quality and vital contributions in the final third.

Jacob Greaves

It would be no shock if the Blades are in the market for a centre-back or two in the summer and they could certainly do with competition on the left side of their three man defence.

Jack Robinson has been an important source of consistency but Jacob Greaves is a more youthful option who has fantastic passing ability whilst displaying an excellent understanding of the game.

The Hull City centre-back has amassed nearly 150 appearances for the Tigers across the Championship and League One and is still just 22 years of age, with the future looking extremely bright.

Untested at Premier League level, you would imagine that he would need easing into the top-flight, but ultimately, he is a player that could help advance the Blades in the immediate future and in the longer term too.

Carney Chukwuemeka

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Sheffield United are one of two clubs keeping tabs on exciting Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a fantastic talent who has progressed at an exciting rate within the Chelsea ranks and with England at youth level, with his potential at an excitingly high point.

Chukwuemeka would provide the Sheffield United midfield with technical ability and vision, as well as power and athleticism, making him rather versatile in a tactical sense.

This could be music to the ears of Heckingbottom who might look to operate with different systems throughout the course of Sheffield United's Premier League return.

Marvelous Nakamba

Sticking to the theme of midfield options that provide a different kind of service to those already at Heckingbottom's disposal, Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba could be deemed an option.

The intelligent, tough-tackling midfielder has enjoyed a very productive loan spell at Luton Town this season and has emerged as a major reason why the Hatters have been able to dominate midfield battles.

He is entering the final year of his current deal at Villa Park and this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Sheffield United to take advantage of his situation in the Midlands.

A player who is of Premier League quality, this could be a very good move for all parties.