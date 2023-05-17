With John Mousinho set to oversee his first summer transfer window at Portsmouth, it could be a busy few months ahead at Fratton Park.

Pompey finished eighth in the final League One standings and the hope will be that next season, the club can kick on and try to bridge the gap to the play-offs.

Of course, as well as coaching on the training ground, another way the club can look to do that is by improving their squad.

That will mean new faces coming in, and old faces heading in the opposite direction.

Potential Portsmouth summer transfer targets

With that said, we've identified five realistic signings Portsmouth should consider making this summer.

Gavin Whyte

Cardiff City's Gavin Whyte is certainly a player the club could make a move for this summer.

The 27-year-old sees his contract with the Bluebirds expire this summer and so could be picked up on a free transfer.

Previously, when playing in the third tier, the Northern Irishman has been a real threat, and with reports Pompey are interested, it looks to be a deal that would make a lot of sense.

With the player also said to be keen, it seems that the Fratton Park outfit are on to a winner with this one.

Sam Smith

Another player set to be available on a free transfer is Cambridge United centre-forward Sam Smith.

As with Whyte, Pompey have previously been linked, and you can see why.

Having finished 20th in League One, Cambridge really struggled this past season, but, Smith was a shining light.

Scoring 13 goals in the League, the 25-year-old could certainly offer Portsmouth some added goal threat at the top end of the pitch next season.

Di'Shon Bernard

Another signing Portsmouth should be considering this summer is a player the club are familiar with already - Di'Shon Bernard.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park, but was not afforded much of a chance in his natural position.

That was until the latter stages of the season when Mousinho gave him a run in the side to have a look at him ahead of another potential deal this summer.

In those matches, Bernard did well, so it wouldn't be a great surprise to see Pompey strike another deal with Manchester United this summer.

Lee Bonis

Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis is another potential target.

Pompey were linked with the 23-year-old recently, although with Championship sides also keen, they could face tough competition.

Nevertheless, more game time may be available at Fratton Park so Pompey could still be an option.

Bonis scored 16 goals and registered 19 assists for Larne this past season and his talent certainly seems worth a punt on.

Tommy Leigh

Last but not least, it looks as though Tommy Leigh could be another signing Portsmouth make this summer.

With reports Pompey have enquired about how much it would cost to bring the 22-year-old back to the club, this certainly seems a realistic one, too.

The club released the player at age 16, but Leigh did well this past season in a struggling Accrington Stanley side.

He netted 12 goals in all competitions and could do even better for a better side, such as Portsmouth, next season.