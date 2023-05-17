It was an outstanding season for Plymouth Argyle this year as they won the League One title.

Argyle will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010 after an incredible campaign, which saw them crowned third tier champions after accumulating a remarkable 101 points.

Steven Schumacher has done an excellent job in his first full season in management and the 39-year-old is attracting attention from elsewhere, with journalist Alex Crook claiming he is on Southampton's shortlist to replace Ruben Selles after their relegation from the Premier League.

Key to Argyle's success has been their recruitment, with the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz, and Sam Cosgrove all thriving at Home Park on loan, while Matt Butcher and Callum Wright have been among their shrewd permanent additions.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at five players who should be on the Pilgrims' list of summer targets.

Potential Plymouth Argyle summer transfer targets

Conor Bradley

One of Schumacher's main priorities in the summer will be to replace Mumba, who has returned to Norwich City following his loan spell.

Mumba scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 47 appearances and was crucial to Argyle both defensively and offensively, qualities which are important to play the wing-back role in Schumacher's system.

One player who would fit the bill is Conor Bradley, who is on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool.

Bradley's stats are not too dissimilar to Mumba, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters.

Wanderers will likely be keen to bring Bradley back to the University of Bolton Stadium next season, but the Championship is the next logical step in his career and it will be tough for them to secure his return if they fail to secure promotion through the play-offs in the coming weeks.

Schumacher has earned a reputation for his development of young players after the successful loans of Mumba, Whittaker, and Azaz and he would be trusted by those at Anfield to work with Bradley, so it would be the perfect move for all parties.

Ryan Manning

Mumba had the ability to play on either flank and regularly featured in the left wing-back role, which means Argyle may need to recruit in this area too.

Brendan Galloway is now fit again but he has struggled with injuries throughout his career and Schumacher has spoken of the importance of managing him carefully.

The ideal replacement would be Swansea City defender Manning, who is set to leave the Swansea.com Stadium this summer.

Manning has scored five goals and registered 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions this term - numbers that helped him win the Swans' Player of the Season award.

There is likely to be no shortage of suitors for Manning's signature when he becomes a free agent, but it would be real statement signing from Argyle and he would slot seamlessly into the side.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi is likely to be in demand this summer after his excellent loan spell with Charlton Athletic in League One.

The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and registered 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks this season and he is reportedly attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Luton Town.

Argyle are in need of attacking reinforcements after Mumba and Azaz's loan spells expired, while influential midfielder Danny Mayor has also departed at the end of his contract.

While the Tractor Boys will likely be able to offer to pay a bigger percentage of Rak-Sakyi's wages, he may not be guaranteed regular game at Portman Road, and Schumacher's reputation with loan players could give the Pilgrims an advantage if they entered the race.

Rak-Sakyi's goal return from the wide areas is impressive, but he would also bring pace and creativity and give Argyle a different attacking dimension.

Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker is one player that the Pilgrims would surely love to recruit this summer.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Home Park, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 31 appearances for the club before being recalled by Swansea City.

Whittaker struggled after his return to South Wales, finding the back of the net just once and failing to nail down a regular starting place.

Schumacher has admitted that he would be keen to bring Whittaker back this summer if the club can afford him.

"If we could afford him we would love to sign Morgan Whittaker," Schumacher told the BBC.

"If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would, because we think he could do a job in the Championship with the way we play," Schumacher added.

"He's still got a contract with Swansea, and I don't know exactly what happened in January - whether he was going to leave or not - I don't know what anybody else bid, I'm not aware of any of that, I just wanted to say hello to him, it's good to see him."

But they may face competition from Rangers, who could reignite their interest this summer after having a number of bids rejected in January.

Tom Cannon

Everton striker Cannon enjoyed a productive second half of the season on loan at Preston North End, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 21 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is thought to be keen to run the rule over Cannon in pre-season before deciding whether to allow him to depart again and he may be needed at Goodison Park if the club are relegated to the Championship.

But if Dyche gives the green light for Cannon to leave, Home Park could be a potential destination.

Argyle will be in need to add firepower this summer with a lack of depth up front, while top scorer Ryan Hardie is out of contract this summer and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

There will be plenty of interest in Cannon, but Schumacher is known to be a big Everton fan and he started his career with the club, so his connections with the Toffees could give Argyle the edge in the race.