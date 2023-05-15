It was a disappointing end to the 2022/23 Championship campaign for Millwall as they dropped out of the playoffs on the final day of the season.

The Lions were pushing for a top six finish for the majority of the season, but a dramatic defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers meant the season finishing before many would have expected.

Plans will no doubt have already shifted to the summer as Gary Rowett plots another promotion push, ensuring their late-season collapse doesn't happen again.

Potential Millwall summer transfer targets

With that in mind, let's take a look at five players the Lions should look toward as they strengthen their side this summer.

Luke McNally

McNally has proven to be an inspired signing for Coventry City this season after arriving in the West Midlands on loan from Burnley in January.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for the Sky Blues and could find himself looking for a new club in the summer after Burnley's promotion to the Premier League.

Having played just two games for Burnley, a temporary move was needed with the former Oxford United defender thriving for the Sky Blues.

With Charlie Cresswell returning to Leeds after completing his loan spell, replacing him with a composed, ball playing defender who is capable of playing in back three or back four will be important.

Shaun Rooney

Shaun Rooney has caught the eye playing for Fleetwood Town this season, boasting an average score on WhoScored of 7.17. This puts him in the top ten performers in League One and his versatility would be a huge asset to Millwall.

The 26-year-old will be seen as more of a solid right-back, as opposed to one that has a big impact at the top of the pitch. That being said though, Rooney does have ten goal contributions for the season which is not to be shirked.

At 6 ft 2, Rooney offers a considerable height advantage for a full-back which will no doubt make him a threat from set pieces, an asset Millwall will undoubtedly find useful under Rowett once again.

Aaron Collins

It was clear that Millwall lacked guile as the season started to peter out for them, resulting in their promotion challenge falling away.

With a reliance on Zian Flemming and set pieces, having a player that can score and create will be a huge asset for the Lions.

Aaron Collins would provide that in abundance for Millwall having played a starring role for Bristol Rovers in League One. The 25-year-old bagged 16 goals and 11 assists last season in a fluid front three for Joey Barton's side and could well make the step-up to the Championship.

Collins still has two years left on his contract but could be looking to make a move this summer to capitalise on his starring season.

Jack Taylor

It was a surprise to see that wasn't a queue of clubs battling for his signature last season following Peterborough United's relegation in 2022.

That was Posh's gain and Taylor has once again proven why he's capable of performing in the Championship. Not only that, but he would give Millwall an extra goal threat from midfield, along with plenty of energy.

Taylor has nine goals from midfield this season as well as six assists, which would give Rowett some much-needed support for the likes of Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

Sory Kaba

The future of Sory Kaba is unclear after his loan spell with Cardiff City concluded.

Kaba moved to Cardiff in January having fallen out of favour at his parent club FC Midtjylland but could be back in the fold after a new manager was appointed, according to Wales Online.

Considering his form for the Bluebirds, and Millwall's lack of presence in the final third, Kaba could be an astute signing should be become available once again.

The lack of height and aerial ability in the opposition box proved an issue for the Lions, especially in tight games when long deliveries were necessary to break down a stubborn defence. Kaba showed his goalscoring prowess in the Championship, netting eight goals in 17 games for the Welsh side.

Bringing in an extra attacker with height and presence in the box could prove to be the difference for Rowett as he looks to plot a move into Premier League next season.