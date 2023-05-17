It was an outstanding season for Ipswich Town this year as they won promotion from League One.

The Tractor Boys will return to the Championship for the first time since 2019 after finishing as runners-up in the third tier behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an outstanding second half of the season, going unbeaten in their last 18 games, while they scored an incredible 101 goals in the league this campaign.

The 37-year-old admitted his side will be ambitions on their return next season and says he will not put a limit on what the club can achieve.

"No one wants to put a ceiling on what this club can achieve," McKenna told The Guardian. "But we need to stay really humble.

"It’s a big thing for me. To get out of League One we needed to be more humble in terms of how we thought, how we embraced the challenge, and next season has to be the same. It’s going to be a big step up for everyone. We have big aspirations, no upper limit, but we will continue to work hard and build this club in the right way."

McKenna was backed significantly in January with the big-money arrivals of Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead and there is likely to be further spending this summer.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, we looked at five players the Tractor Boys could target.

Who could Ipswich Town realistically sign this summer?

Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough United defender Edwards is one of the most highly-rated prospects in League One.

The 20-year-old has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season to help Posh reach the play-offs, while he was one of the few positives as the club were relegated from the Championship last campaign.

Centre-back is likely to be a position McKenna will look to strengthen this summer with Richard Keogh set to depart, while George Edmundson has missed the last few months with injury.

Edwards is a solid and reliable defender, but he is also comfortable with the ball and playing out from the back, which would make him a perfect fit for McKenna's style of play.

Premier League side Crystal Palace had a bid rejected for Edwards last summer and Stoke City were said to be interested in January, so the Tractor Boys would face plenty of competition for his signature.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony will want the maximum possible income for Edwards, but Ipswich are one of the second tier clubs who would have the financial capability to meet their valuation.

Josh Key

Defender Key is out of contract at Exeter City in the summer.

Key is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension at St James' Park and he has attracted interest from Luton Town, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old came through the Grecians' academy, helping them to promotion from League Two last season and remaining a key part of the side in the third tier this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 48 appearances.

There are question marks over Janoi Donacien's suitability for the Championship, so McKenna may look to recruit a new right-back to provide competition for Clarke.

Key would fit seamlessly into McKenna's system, providing both defensive and attacking qualities and he would be an excellent addition on a free transfer.

Lewis O'Brien

Midfielder O'Brien is currently on loan with MLS side DC United from Nottingham Forest.

O'Brien made a big-money move to the City Ground from Huddersfield Town last summer, but he fell out of favour after initially starting the season as a regular.

The 24-year-old is a proven Championship performer, scoring three goals in 50 appearances for the Terriers last season as they reached the play-off final.

O'Brien saw a deadline day move to Blackburn Rovers collapse in January and with Forest seemingly set to secure Premier League survival, he is likely to be allowed to depart.

While the likes of Lee Evans and Massimo Luongo are excellent midfield options, O'Brien would be a significant upgrade.

Morgan Whittaker

The Tractor Boys were linked with a move for Whittaker in November ahead of the January transfer window and they should reignite their interest over the coming months.

Whittaker scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances in a productive loan spell at Plymouth before being recalled by Swansea City in January.

But Whittaker struggled after his return to South Wales, finding the back of the net just once and failing to nail down a regular place in the team.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed he would love to bring Whittaker back to Home Park next season and Rangers may also return after having a number of bids rejected in January, but Ipswich should join the race.

Whittaker would be the perfect compliment to the likes of Broadhead, Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns in the Tractor Boys' attack and it would be no surprise to see him develop further under McKenna's expert guidance.

Adam Armstrong

Armstrong is one of the club's ambitious transfer targets this summer, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old has found life tough since his move to Southampton in 2021 and he has scored just two goals in 39 appearances this season.

But Armstrong earned his move to St Mary's after a prolific spell at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, scoring 28 goals in his last season at the level.

You would back Armstrong to rediscover his form in a free-scoring Ipswich side and if they can convince him to move to Portman Road, it would be a significant coup.