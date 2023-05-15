Hull City finished their second consecutive season in the Championship in mid-table, with the club now looking to push on into the top half next season.

Liam Rosenior was appointed in November and guided the Tigers to a 15th-place finish. He has shored things up defensively and helped to strengthen their away record.

Hull have also invested heavily in recruitment to the playing squad since Ilicali's arrival and may look to strengthen again this summer.

Potential Hull City summer transfer targets

On the subject of signings, we take a look at five players Rosenior's side could realistically recruit heading into the summer transfer window.

Karl Darlow

The 32-year-old shot-stopper is a top target for the Tigers during the next transfer window, according to HullLive.

Darlow has played 12 times for Hull so far, conceding only 14 times. The improvement with him in goal has been impressive. His contract at St. James' Park expires in 2025, and Hull are said to hold an option for a permanent deal.

It would be a no-brainer way to begin the summer window.

Sonny Bradley

Bradley is set to leave Luton Town upon the expiry of his contract next month and thus will become a free agent ahead of the summer.

According to Alan Nixon, Hull are battling with Derby to sign Bradley, which would be a decent addition on a free transfer, especially if talented young centre-back Jacob Greaves departs.

The 31-year-old is Hull-born and has played over 120 Championship games in his career so far.

Joe Ward

Ward of Peterborough United is reportedly interesting Championship clubs this summer, with TEAMtalk suggesting that the 27-year-old is a wanted man by Hull.

Ward is out of contract and can play roles all down the right flank. He has been used as a right-winger, right-back, and right wing-back during his time with Posh.

On a free, the signing would make a lot of sense and could improve their options on the right-hand side.

Eiran Cashin

Cashin may cost the club a small wedge of cash to buy but is someone they should definitely consider, with Jacob Greaves attracting Premier League interest.

There are some similarities between the pair stylistically and in terms of age profile, too; but Cashin would not command a huge fee, meaning Hull could use any money from Greaves' sale to go to other areas of the squad as well.

The 21-year-old was close to being ever-present for the Rams this term starting 43 league games. He is a progressive yet athletic defender, much like Greaves. Cashin has only a year remaining on his deal as well. He should definitely be considered as an alternative if Greaves departs.

Rosenior has a relationship with the Irishman, having coached him at Pride Park, and that could play into the Tigers' hands.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

One player that will undoubtedly be on the radar for lots of Championship clubs is Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi, who has been fantastic whilst out on loan at Charlton Athletic this season.

A queue of Championship clubs are likely to form for the 20-year-old, who scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks this campaign.

He is quick, two-footed, tricky, and has end product. Rak-Sakyi's next move is surely to the second tier, and Hull should be in for his signature on loan, to help them out further in the final third.