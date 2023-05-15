Things certainly looked bleak for Huddersfield Town a few months ago, but after a change of manager and an upcoming transfer of ownership, the future now looks bright at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers were heading into League One under Mark Fotheringham but the return of Neil Warnock after 27 years away galvanised the whole club, and he was able to keep the club in the second tier of English football and managed to secure their status with a game to spare.

And in even better news, American businessman Kevin Nagle is on the verge of becoming the club's new owner after agreeing a deal back in March, with approval set to come in the near future by the EFL.

That should give whoever replaces Warnock in the dugout at Town some funds to replenish the squad ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season - let's look at FIVE players who could realistically come into the club to strengthen a multitude of positions.

Regan Poole

For much of the season, Huddersfield's defence hasn't been too tight at all but they could do with a younger option who can not only play in the middle but is also comfortable at right-back, depending on what system the new head coach wants to go with.

A player who has featured this season in a back three and also as a right wing-back, Poole has already confirmed that he is leaving Lincoln City this summer after two-and-a-half years.

The 24-year-old looks like he would cope with the step up to the Championship and he could be a bargain capture on a free transfer for the club.

Elliot Watt

With Jonathan Hogg coming to the end of his career, it may be wise for the Terriers to invest in a new midfielder despite having David Kasumu and Etienne Camara around.

And with a need for creativity in the engine room as well, a chance could be taken on Watt regardless on whether Salford City are promoted to League One this month.

Watt left Bradford City to join the Ammies last summer and with 16 assists to his name, it shows that he likes to make things happen both from open play and set-pieces, whilst 14 yellow cards also shows he isn't afraid to stick a foot in for a challenge.

He'd cost a significant six-figure fee or perhaps more, but Watt at 23 years of age could be a sound investment.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

One area that Huddersfield are really lacking in going into next season is the wide areas - pace and trickery will be required if the new head coach plays in a system with wingers and Rak-Sakyi looks in need of the step up to the Championship.

At Charlton Athletic in League One on loan from Crystal Palace this season, Rak-Sakyi scored 15 times and notched a further eight assists to increase his already high reputation.

He will likely still struggle for minutes in the Premier League with the Eagles next season so the logical next step is a loan move to the second tier, and Huddersfield could really do with his pace and goalscoring nous.

Joseph Hungbo

It's not just one wide player that Huddersfield need, and if they can tie up a permanent deal for Hungbo then they should do.

With three goals and an assist from his 14 league outings for the Terriers, there is something to work with when it comes to Hungbo, who may not always be a starter but can definitely make an impact from the bench.

The 23-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with Watford, but it's unlikely he'll get a chance next season - Huddersfield therefore should pursue a permanent deal.

Sam Nombe

Tyreece Simpson has potential but he may not be ready just yet to lead the line for Huddersfield, and with Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes ageing it may be worth taking a punt on Nombe.

Exeter City is often a good breeding ground or development place for young players, and since being picked up from MK Dons in 2021 he's come on leaps and bounds.

Eight League Two goals last season has been followed up by a 15-goal haul in the division above for the Grecians - at the age of 24 and with one year left on his contract at St. James' Park there could be a move coming for Nombe and Huddersfield should test the waters with a low seven-figure offer when their takeover is confirmed.