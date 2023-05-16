Out of the Championship since 2020 following relegation, Charlton Athletic are finding it tough to make their way back to the second tier of English football.

Many managers have given it a go, from Lee Bowyer to Johnnie Jackson to Nigel Adkins and then Ben Garner, and now it's the turn of Dean Holden to try and take the Addicks back up a level.

Despite uncertainty at boardroom level, Holden put pen-to-paper on a contract until the summer of 2026 back in March, but he has no idea who the club's owner will be come the start of the 2023-24 campaign with multiple consortiums trying to purchase the London outfit.

Holden looks to be pressing ahead with plans to construct a squad though with the publication of a retained list this week, so let's look at five players who could arrive at The Valley this summer to bolster his options.

Harlee Dean

Despite reportedly earning £31,000 per week currently at Birmingham City, Dean's wages will go to £0 this summer when he will no doubt depart the Blues.

The centre-back was a relatively expensive addition from Brentford in 2017 for £2 million, and in recent years he hasn't featured as much with a loan spell in League One with Sheffield Wednesday last season to boot.

You'd imagine Birmingham will want to go in a different direction this summer and that will mean Dean becomes a free agent - he will know he cannot command a large salary again but he should be realistic enough for Charlton to go after at the age of 31 to either replace or partner Michael Hector at the back.

Callum Elder

With Steven Sessegnon heading back to Fulham, Charlton will need to add another left-back to their ranks and with plenty of Championship and League One experience, Elder could fit perfectly.

The 28-year-old is departing Hull City this summer having played 29 times in the Championship for the Tigers this past season, and he would be a good signing for a League One team with aspirations of promotion.

Comfortable in a back three as a wing-back or in a four at left-back, Elder has one cap for the Australia national team and will be looking to cement a place as a regular starter wherever he goes for his next move.

Alex Pattison

Albie Morgan's release means that there is gaps to be filled in the engine room, and Pattison could feasibly add some goals to Holden's midfield.

He's been playing in League Two for the last two seasons but he knows where the back of the net is having netted 18 times and notched 11 assists in that time for Harrogate Town, who have announced he's moving on this summer with aspirations of playing at a higher level.

The 25-year-old therefore could be a smart bargain addition for Charlton, and along with Scott Fraser could be a threat in the final third with George Dobson sitting deep.

Adedire Mebude

Not a name that will be familiar to English football fans but Mebude could be ready for his first loan move away from Man City this summer and Charlton should look to pounce.

The Addicks struck gold with Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this past season, who netted 15 times in League One, and they should look to other young Premier League wingers to give them their first taste of regular men's football.

Turning 19 years old at the end of May, Mebude has starred for City's under-21's this season in the Premier League 2 competition with 11 goals and 13 assists in 26 appearances and has also scored three goals in the UEFA Youth League.

A mainstay on the right wing for City's under-21's, Mebude would be a very good Rak-Sakyi replacement this summer.

Sam Smith

Charlton could perhaps do with more than one wide player this summer but they also need more depth up-front as well - and Smith is a player who can play in both positions.

Equally capable of cutting in from the right onto his left foot as he is leading the line, Smith is looking for a new challenge after plundering in 28 League One goals in the last two seasons for the U's.

At 25 years of age, Smith still has room to improve and in a more creative team than Cambridge's he could score even more, so on a free transfer he could be yet another smart, cheap addition to Charlton's squad.