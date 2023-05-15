Cardiff City will be hoping to learn from the mistakes that they made during the 2022/23 campaign when they kick things off again next term.

The Bluebirds experienced an incredibly underwhelming season in the Championship as they flirted with relegation throughout.

Thankfully for Cardiff, they managed to retain their place in this division by claiming crucial victories over Blackpool, Watford, and Rotherham United last month.

Cardiff's attention will now switch to the transfer window, which is set to open next month.

By drafting in some classy operators, the Bluebirds could potentially go on to reach new heights in the second tier during the 2023/24 season.

Potential Cardiff City summer transfer targets

Here, we have decided to take a look at five players who Cardiff ought to consider making moves for this summer.

Josh Windass

Josh Windass' current deal with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire this summer, although it is understood that League One have the option to extend his contract for another 12 months.

With the Owls facing an uphill task to secure promotion via the play-offs after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the first leg of this semi-final, they are extremely likely to remain in the third tier for another year.

Cardiff could convince Windass to make the move back to the Championship, which is a league in which he has previously impressed as a player.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the attacking midfielder provided 15 direct goal contributions at this level.

Clearly capable of making a difference in the second tier, Windass would unquestionably be a good addition to Cardiff's squad.

Aaron Collins

Aaron Collins produced a host of fantastic performances for Bristol Rovers in League One during the 2022/23 season.

Collins scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 46 games for the Gas, and was named the League One Player of the Season last month.

While it could take Collins some time to adapt to life in the Championship having never played in this division before, Cardiff ought to consider taking a chance on him.

The Bluebirds may have to submit a sizeable offer for the 25-year-old as his contract at the Memorial Stadium is set to run until 2025.

Enda Stevens

When you consider that Cardiff were short of natural options in the left-back position last season due to the injury sustained by Jamilu Collins, this is an area that they ought to think about bolstering this summer.

Enda Stevens could turn out to be the perfect fit for the Bluebirds as he possesses a wealth of experience, and will be available on a free transfer if Sheffield United decide to release him on the expiry of his contract next month.

During his career to date, Stevens has made 138 Championship appearances.

As well as demonstrating that he is capable of making a difference in a defensive sense, the left-back has also managed to provide a respectable total of 22 direct goal contributions at this level.

Cedric Kipre

Signed on loan by Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion last year, Cedric Kipre established himself as a key member of the club's squad during the 2022/23 season.

The defender represented the Bluebirds on 42 occasions in the Championship and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.77 at this level.

If West Brom are unwilling to reintegrate Kipre, Cardiff ought to consider pursuing a permanent move for the defender this summer.

Kipre is already comfortable with the system that the Bluebirds deploy and thus is likely to hit the ground running for the Welsh side if they seal a deal for him in the upcoming window.

Sory Kaba

Another individual that Cardiff must consider making a permanent move for is Sory Kaba.

Without Kaba's fantastic attacking performances, the Bluebirds may have been preparing for life in League One this summer.

Kaba scored eight goals and provided one assist in 17 league appearances for Cardiff during this particular loan spell.

Set to return to FC Midtjylland at the end of June, the forward may not be short of interest in the upcoming window due to his escapades for Cardiff.

Taking this into consideration, the Bluebirds will need to submit a suitable offer quickly in order to have a chance of recruiting Kaba on a full-time basis.