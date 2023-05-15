Burnley are preparing for life back in the Premier League following their Championship title triumph.

The Clarets earned an impressive 101 points under Vincent Kompany to comfortably secure their place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

A busy summer lies ahead for the Lancashire club as they look to build a side capable of surviving in the Premier League.

Who could Burnley sign this summer?

Here we look at some of the realistic signings that Kompany’s side could make in this upcoming transfer window…

Carney Chukwuemeka

The Chelsea starlet has not had a good start to life at Stamford Bridge and could become available this summer as a result.

Burnley have been linked with making a loan move to sign the 19-year-old, although the Clarets face competition from fellow promoted side Sheffield United.

This could be an exciting move for all parties as Chelsea need to reduce their squad size this summer, and Chukwuemeka needs the game time in order to develop into a Premier League-calibre player.

The midfielder is a very promising talent and could potentially get the attention he deserves by making the switch to Turf Moor.

Yann Karamoh

Karamoh is currently set to become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a move to Turf Moor, although Torino do hold an option for a further year in his current deal.

The wide forward can operate on either flank and could really strengthen the team’s attacking options.

Karamoh has three Serie A goals from 18 appearances this season, having made just six starts.

If signed, he could provide competition to the team’s first-choice attacking options while being a good option off the bench.

Matt Doherty

Doherty is set to become a free agent this summer following his short-term stint at Atletico Madrid.

The Irishman has been linked with a move to Burnley and he could prove to be a shrewd signing for Kompany’s side.

The defender would add strong competition to Connor Roberts while providing depth in an important position in the team.

Given he will be a free agent, this could be a very smart signing to bolster their defensive options.

Sheraldo Becker

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing the Union Berlin forward, albeit they face competition from the likes of Fulham and West Ham.

Becker has 11 league goals to his name this season and has earned Europa League experience with the Bundesliga outfit.

The forward is an exciting potential addition and could prove to be the final missing piece to Kompany’s exciting frontline.

Max Johnstone

Another defensive option that Burnley have a reported interest in is Johnstone from Motherwell.

The full-back has attracted interest from the likes of Sporting Lisbon, as well as numerous clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship.

The 19-year-old looks like he will be making the switch this summer, and Burnley would do well to position themselves as favourites for his signature.