Nigel Pearson is hopeful that Bristol City can get some of their summer business done early on.

Last year, both Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes joined the club before the end of May and the Robins are keen to move quickly with their recruitment again this time around - as Pearson revealed on BBC Radio Bristol on Monday night.

It looks set to be an exciting summer at Ashton Gate as Pearson looks to build on the clear progress made this season with an eye on a most substantial play-off push in 2023/24.

Potential Bristol City summer transfer targets

Reinforcements are certainly needed in Bs3 and with that in mind, we've highlighted five summer signings that the Robins should make...

Joe Bryan

The City academy graduate and former Ashton Gate favourite is expected to leave Fulham this summer when his contract expires and a return to his boyhood club has been touted.

A host of Championship clubs have been linked and Bristol Live has reported that the Robins are among them - with Pearson's project and the prospect of returning to his hometown likely to give them an advantage.

Wages are an obvious obstacle but the 29-year-old is said to favour regular football and the right club.

Cam Pring has been outstanding at left-back over the past two seasons but with Jay Dasilva expected to leave, signing Bryan as cover and competition would make a lot of sense.

Jack Currie

On the subject of left-backs, another on City's radar is AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Currie.

While not at the level of Bryan right now, there's an argument to be made that the 21-year-old would be a better fit for the Robins as he could develop his game as Pring's backup.

City saw offers rejected for Currie in January and, as per Bristol Live, he is a player of interest ahead of the summer.

Clearly, they believe the League Two defender has a bright future and would be a sound investment.

Jake O'Brien

With Tomas Kalas' future unclear, Naismith preferred in midfield in a 4-3-3, and injuries causing real issues this season, centre-back will be one of the South West club's priorities this summer.

Crystal Palace's Jake O'Brien is reportedly a target. The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture on loan at Belgian second tier club RWD Molenbeek this term and was another player the Robins moved for in January.

It is said City are in talks with the towering Irish defender, who signed a new three-year deal at Selhurst Park in November 2021.

Ross McCrorie

Pearson needs more options at centre-back and in midfield, which makes Ross McCrorie something of a dream addition for the Robins.

The Aberdeen player is comfortable at the heart of defence or in holding midfield, which would make him a real asset at Ashton Gate.

The 25-year-old could end up being City's most expensive summer signing as reports have indicated the price-tag is likely to be somewhere between £2 million and £4 million.

McCrorie has been outstanding for Aberdeen this season - helping them on course for a third-place finish in the SPFL - but could be playing in a different red shirt next season.

Cameron Brannagan

City need more numbers in central midfield - particularly with Alex Scott's future up in the air.

The South West club will likely need to bring in multiple signings to replace a player of Scott's talent but Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan would be a good start.

The all-action central midfielder has been deserving of the step-up to the Championship for some time and would likely jump at the chance to swap the Kassam Stadium for Ashton Gate.

Pearson has highlighted the need to add goals in midfield and Brannagan can provide them - having scored 26 times over the past two seasons.

He penned a new three-year deal last summer, which means a fee will be needed to prize him away from Oxford.