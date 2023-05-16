This has been an excellent season for Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers missed out on the play-offs on goal difference despite a dramatic 4-3 win over top six rivals Millwall at The Den on the final day of the season in which they came back from 3-1 down at half-time.

While there will undoubtedly be disappointment, particularly after a run of just one win in their final nine games, it was a year of real progress under Jon Dahl Tomasson as they sustained their promotion push throughout the season.

Rovers will lose star striker Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, while loanees Tyler Morton, Sorba Thomas, and Clinton Mola will return to their parent clubs, but Tomasson will be hopeful of adding quality to his talented young squad for another challenge at the top of the division next term.

Potential Blackburn Rovers summer targets

With the transfer window fast approaching, we looked at five players Rovers should target.

Sonny Bradley

Bradley looks set to leave Luton Town this summer after five years at Kenilworth Road.

The 31-year-old helped the Hatters to promotion from League One in his first season and has played a crucial role as the club reached the Championship play-offs in two consecutive seasons.

Bradley will be hoping to win another promotion before departing, but Ewood Park could be the perfect next destination for him.

Daniel Ayala is out of contract this summer, but the Spaniard has struggled with injuries in recent years, so Tomasson will need to strengthen at centre-back even if he extends his stay with the club.

Bradley has proven himself to be a solid and consistent performer in the second tier and after captaining the Hatters, he would bring leadership qualities that could be crucial to an inexperienced Rovers squad.

Derby County and Hull City have both been linked with a move for Bradley, but Rovers should join the race and he would be the perfect partner for Dominic Hyam at the heart of their defence next season.

Conor Bradley

Right-back could be another area that Tomasson may look to bring in reinforcements.

Tomasson deployed Joe Rankin-Costello ahead of Callum Britain in that position in recent months, but Rankin-Costello thrived in midfield on the final day against Millwall and revealed post-match he would like to play there more often.

Rovers have been linked with a move for Colchester United's Junior Tchamadeu, but Bradley would represent an excellent alternative option.

Bradley has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 52 appearances for Bolton Wanderers in League One since his loan move from Liverpool, while he has also contributed to one of the division's best defences.

The Championship is the next logical step in Bradley's career and if the Trotters fail to secure promotion, he is unlikely to return to the University of Bolton Stadium next season.

Rovers will be trusted by those at Anfield after helping to develop Morton this season, which could potentially put them in a strong position to land Bradley.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi is likely to be in demand this summer after an excellent season on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One, scoring 15 goals and registering 10 assists for the Addicks.

Rovers are in need of additions in the wide areas after Brereton Diaz's departure and the end of Thomas' loan and Rak-Sakyi would fit the bill perfectly.

The 20-year-old would provide a goalscoring threat, but he would also bring pace and creativity, offering Rovers a different attacking dimension.

There will be no shortage of competition for Rak-Sakyi's signature, but as a side likely to be challenging for promotion next season, Rovers would be an appealing destination.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Replacing Brereton Diaz's goals will be the biggest challenge for Tomasson this summer, particularly given the struggles of the other strikers at the club.

Sam Gallagher is not a prolific scorer and Tomasson even turned to youngster Harry Leonard towards the end of the season to provide the firepower his side desperately needed.

If the Rovers board are willing to spend this summer, Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris should be one of their top targets.

Clarke-Harris has scored 29 goals and provided five assists in 53 appearances in League One this season and while there may be question marks over whether he can make the step-up, he did score 12 goals in the Championship last campaign as Posh were relegated.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony is unlikely to be willing to let Clarke-Harris go for anything less than the club's valuation which could price Rovers out of a move, but if they are intending to make a marquee signing this summer, Clarke-Harris would be a strong statement of intent.

Macaulay Langstaff

Langstaff would represent a more affordable alternative to Clarke-Harris.

The 26-year-old scored 42 goals for Notts County in the National League this season as the Magpies won promotion back to League Two, setting a new record for the division.

Langstaff reportedly attracted attention from Cardiff City, Swansea City, Bristol City, and Preston North End ahead of the January transfer window and he will likely be on the radar of Championship clubs again this summer.

It would be a risk making a move for a player who has never played in the second tier before, but Langstaff seems to be a natural goalscorer and he could look like a bargain in the years to come.