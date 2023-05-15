Birmingham City will need to enjoy a productive summer transfer window if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Championship beyond next season.

Emmanuel Longelo may have signed for the club permanently in the winter, but the likes of Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra have all left on the expiration of their loan stays.

They also have quite a few players out of contract this summer, with many members of their defence including Maxime Colin and Kevin Long currently set to leave for free.

It remains to be seen whether Tom Wagner's involvement will have any influence on the playing squad but one thing's for certain - and that's the fact manager John Eustace needs to be fully prepared for this summer and backed by the board.

If he isn't, that could turn out to be disastrous for Birmingham who desperately need to strengthen their squad considerably before the next transfer window ends.

On the subject of signings, we take a look at five players Eustace could realistically recruit, with his budget likely to be limited.

Callum Burton

The Plymouth Argyle man is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer window, according to The Sun.

Birmingham, Reading and Swansea City are all believed to be keeping an eye on him, although the Royals' relegation could potentially affect their chances of getting a deal over the line.

Blues, meanwhile, have retained their place in the second tier and will probably need a replacement for Neil Etheridge if he leaves the club this summer.

Keeping the Philippines international wouldn't make sense considering he's reportedly on a big wage, so Burton could be a cheaper option to have as someone who can challenge John Ruddy for a starting spot.

Leon Balogun

The QPR man will be leaving Loftus Road at the end of this term - but he could be useful at St Andrew's if the likes of Harlee Dean and George Friend leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Rangers player shouldn't block Nico Gordon's pathway to the first team - but should be able to help the youngster considering the amount of experience he has under his belt.

Whether the 34-year-old would be willing to put pen to paper on a deal remains to be seen, but it's a deal that could be beneficial for the Midlands side who could benefit from his services with many central defenders potentially leaving the club this summer. Sanderson and Trusty have already gone.

Morgan Fox

This may be a bit ambitious considering other sides were reported to be in the race for him - but he is available for free and that will give Blues the chance to get a deal over the line.

Football League World understands Coventry, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion were all interested in a move for the 29-year-old - but the latter may struggle to compete financially and one of the former two could be promoted - potentially ending their pursuit of him.

As other teams weigh up a swoop for him, that could allow Birmingham to take pole position in this race. Fox could potentially be tempted to move to St Andrew's considering he may not have to relocate to make this switch.

Tyrese Fornah

With Bielik and Hannibal leaving the club, it would make sense if Birmingham pursued a move for Fornah.

The Nottingham Forest man may not have shone in recent times - but that's because he's been played on the wing.

If given a run of games to impress in the middle of the park, he could be a real asset and considering he probably won't be a big part of Steve Cooper's plans if Forest remain in the top flight, there's even a chance they could strike a permanent deal for him.

At 23, Fornah will only improve with more experience under his belt and will have benefitted from his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Lee Bonis

Not only have the Midlands side been linked with Burton, but they have also been linked with Larne striker Bonis.

The forward is 23 but has already made a big impression in Northern Ireland, recording 16 goals and nine assists in 42 competitive appearances during 2022/23.

Signing him would be a gamble considering his lack of EFL experience, but he may not cost too much to bring in and could fit within the club's budget.

Unproven players have come to the EFL and thrived before, like Sorba Thomas has following his move from Boreham Wood, so that will give Birmingham fans plenty of encouragement if Bonis did arrive.

You feel they could benefit from adding another option to their forward department - and he could be particularly important if Troy Deeney leaves.