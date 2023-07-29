Reading FC will be aiming for promotion in the 2023/24 campaign as they look to return to the Championship.

The Royals are preparing for life in England’s third tier under the guidance of ex-Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

The club will hope this season is the start of a positive era under Sellas after suffering for a while now under previous managers and the current ownership.

But the Royals have now learnt of more issues that have put their season in jeopardy before it has even begun. The club reported a massive loss of £146 million over five years with Dai Yongge in charge, breaching the EFL's financial regulations by a large amount, and it led to sanctions and transfer restrictions in recent times.

It looked like it was all settled by the club, but it has now been reported that Reading FC’s hierarchy have failed to pay their tax bill on time to HMRC.

Meaning while Reading FC will no doubt be among many people’s favourites to return to the Championship, but they will have a hard time doing so if off-field issues can’t be resolved.

Famous Reading FC fans

Reading FC will hope that come May next year, their fans will be overjoyed with their achievement as they return to the Championship.

Here are five famous Reading FC supporters who you may see at a game in the 2023/24 season and who would be pleased to see the club have some success…

Chris Tarrant

One famous celebrity who supports Reading FC is broadcaster Chris Tarrant.

Tarrant was born in Reading and has grown up a Royals fan, admitting in the past how much he enjoys watching the club.

Tarrant is best known for being a TV presenter on Who Wants to be a Millionaire and a former Radio DJ.

Ricky Gervais

Arguably Reading FC’s most famous supporter is comedian Ricky Gervais.

Gervais is best known for his comedy work, but he is also known as an actor, director, and writer, producing shows like The Office and After Life.

The 62-year-old was born in Reading and has referred to the club during his time in work.

Simon Gallup

Simon Gallup is best known for being a Rock star and being in a band called The Cure.

But Gallup is also a big Reading FC supporter, and during his band's headline performance at Glastonbury back in 2019, Gallup was seen with a Reading FC flag behind him while he played.

Irwin Sparkes

Another famous celebrity to add to the list of Reading FC's most famous fans is Irwin Sparkes.

Sparkes is the lead singer and guitarist for the band The Hoosiers, who released the song ‘Worried about Ray’.

Sparkes has previously stated on record his support for the club as they were facing relegation from the Premier League in 2008.

Bill Oddie

One that may take Reading FC supporters by surprise is Bill Oddie being a fan of their football club.

Despite being born in Rochdale, Lancashire, the 82-year-old is said to be a fan of Reading FC and has been seen attending games before.

The actor and comedian has even got a chant dedicated to him by the Reading FC supporters.

Oddie was also a guest attendee at the club’s FA Cup semi-final game against Arsenal back in 2015.