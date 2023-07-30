Highlights QPR had a disappointing season, with managerial changes and a downward spiral in form.

Several key players have left the club, creating the need for new signings.

Famous QPR fans include Bill Bailey, Michael Gove, Shane Richie, Ashley Giles, and Pete Doherty.

It is set to be an important summer at QPR as they look to forget last season's fall from grace and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR’s season collapsed in the most dramatic of circumstances, having started extremely well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road. That was cut short after he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers prior to the World Cup.

Neil Critchley was tasked with replacing him, but the former Blackpool manager saw the team’s form continue to spiral downwards, leading to yet another managerial change.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take the vacancy at Loftus Road.

He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two. His squad will now be decided upon over the summer, with Ainsworth requiring players who fit his more direct, press heavy style of football.

The summer got off to a tough start, with Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Chris Martin, Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo, and Seny Dieng all departing the club.

Dickie, Johansen, and Dieng in particular were key players and major losses to the first-team. Chris Willock's future also remains up in the air, with the attacking-midfielder in the final year of his contract as well, and the club are anticipating interest in Ilias Chair, too.

However, the wheels have been in motion for incomings, too. QPR have signed Ziyad Larkeche (Fulham), Taylor Richards (Brighton and Hove Albion), Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient), Asmir Begovic (Everton), and Morgan Fox (Stoke City).

The new season gets underway in just over a week, with the Rangers kicking-off 2023/24 against Watford on Saturday 5th August.

Famous QPR fans

There will no doubt be some famous faces watching on from either inside Vicarage Road or from afar, but who are QPR's five most famous supporters? We take a look, here.

Bill Bailey

Musician, comedian, and actor Bill Bailey is the first, and perhaps the most famous, name on this list of famous QPR supporters, with the 58-year-old also being a fairly recent winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

A famous face in the realm of British TV, Bailey has done a number of interviews that have confirmed his love for the West London based club.

He and others on this list will be sweating about the club's immediate future, with relegation to League One remaining a real possibility at this stage of the window.

Is Michael Gove a QPR fan?

Currently serving as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and communities and also Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, British politician Michael Gove is a self-proclamed QPR fan.

The 55-year-old has been spotted wearing the club's colours a few years back and has been seen in attendance at Loftus Road before, too.

He has shared QPR-related content on social media in the past and is another who will be keeping a close eye on how the rest of this campaign plays out.

Shane Richie

Another from the entertainment sector, Eastenders star Shane Richie is another fan of the Hoops, with the 59-year-old hailing from nearby Kensington.

He has also been a singer, presenter, and a comedian during his career thus far, and the talented entertainer has been spotted at Loftus Road on a few occasions over the years.

Does Ashley Giles support QPR?

2005 Ashes legend Ashley Giles was born less than 30 miles from Loftus Road.

The England cricketer, whose left-arm spin was vital in helping the Three Lions beat the Aussies and regaining the Ashes in that famous summer, is well known to be a QPR fan.

Pete Doherty

Pete Doherty is best known as being the frontman for The Libertines. He is another famous face who we can confidently say is an Rs fan.

Doherty created a fanzine during his youth that focused in on the West London club and it was named 'All Quiet on the Western Avenue'.