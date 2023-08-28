With the summer transfer window coming to a close on September 1st, Charlton Athletic are running out of time to sign players.

Dean Holden's side have enjoyed a busy summer, adding seven players to a squad that finished 10th in League One last season.

It has also been an active transfer window for the majority of Premier League sides, meaning many of the players on the fringes of their respective squads may be available for a move before the deadline.

Here, Football League World takes a look at five top-flight players that Charlton could look to snap up in the coming days.

1 Glen Rea - Luton Town

Charlton have already added the highly-rated duo of Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara to their midfield so far this summer, but turning down an individual with Rea's experience would be unwise.

The 28-year-old won promotion from both League Two and League One with the Hatters, with his versatility complementing his tough tackling to make him a vital part of Nathan Jones's success at Kenilworth Road.

Rea's role at Luton has become more limited as the club has enjoyed greater success, and he was not in the squad for the club's Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has spent time on loan at both Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham Town in League One in recent seasons, only for a knee injury to halt his progress at both clubs.

Rea's experience and ability to fill in at full-back as well as control matches from midfield could make him a sensible addition if Holden is serious about targeting promotion at the Valley.

2 Will Osula - Sheffield United

Given Osula has started Sheffield United's first two games of the Premier League season, it may seem ambitious for Charlton to make a move for the young striker.

However, the Blades will soon have Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, and Daniel Jebbison back from injury - a situation that will surely limit Osula's playing time. Not only that, there is talk of Cameron Archer joining from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has shown glimpses of his lightning pace and directness in top-flight games against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and scored five goals for Derby County last term in a loan spell that mostly consisted of substitute appearances.

With Holden utilising a two-striker formation so far this season and Miles Leaburn currently sidelined, Osula could provide competition for Alfie May and Daniel Kanu in the forward line.

3 Divin Mubama - West Ham

Charlton look one forward short at the moment and 18-year-old Divin Mubama could well be the solution.

The teenager was in hot form for the Hammers last term – scoring 26 goals for their age-group sides and bagging his first senior strike in the Europa Conference League – and the Premier League club may feel that a season of EFL football is the best thing for his development.

If that's the case, the Addicks should be one of the teams in the queue in a bid to give Holden more forward firepower.

4 Joe Hodge - Wolverhampton Wanderers

With Premier League clubs finalising their squad for the season, it is more than likely that a number of young players will be on the move before the deadline passes.

Hodge is one of those who could well be available. The Irish youngster has been on the bench for both of Wolves' opening Premier League games, but with the Midlands club expecting to be active in terms of ins and outs in the coming days, he could make a loan move.

The midfielder is yet to enjoy a spell away from Molineux, but he did feature for the first team last season, and his pedigree is hard to deny as a former Manchester City youth team player.

If Charlton are looking to add a combination of technical quality and physical presence to their midfield options, Hodge could be a sensible option.

5 Dane Scarlett - Tottenham Hotspur

Following a promising start to life at Fratton Park, Scarlett's first taste of the Football League at Portsmouth last season was ultimately disappointing.

The young striker found it increasingly hard to find regular game time once John Mousinho took the reins as manager in January, and did not score a goal in his final 27 appearances in a Pompey shirt.

The 19-year-old was a part of Ange Postecoglou's pre-season plans at Spurs though, and his potential means that another shot at League One should be on the cards if a club like Charlton are willing to offer one.

Having once been the youngest ever player to play for Tottenham, the Valley could prove the perfect platform for Scarlett to prove his quality.