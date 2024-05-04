Highlights Cresswell and Drameh could bring fresh and solid defensive options to West Brom, enhancing the team's backline in the upcoming season.

It is certainly going to be interesting to see how things play out at West Brom over the course of the summer transfer window.

Back in February, a long awaited takeover of the club was completed, with Shilen Patel replacing Guochuan Lai as chairman at The Hawthorns.

Since then, there have been plenty of much more positive signs for the Baggies, with Patel seemingly much more keen to be involved with his support of the club.

That has certainly endeared him to West Brom fans, who will now be keen to see that backed up in the summer, in what will be the first market since the completion of the takeover.

A strong set of signings in that period, will certainly give further credence to the suggestion that Patel can indeed be the man to take the club forward in the years to come.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five players who should be on West Brom's transfer radar ahead of the summer window, right here.

Charlie Cresswell

With Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters all out of contract come the end of the season, some new central defensive options may need to be on the agenda for West Brom this summer.

Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell is one that could be well worth considering, having proved himself to be a reasonably solid option on his previous appearances for the Whites, and during a loan spell with Millwall last season.

Despite that, he has never really been able to establish himself at Elland Road, so Leeds could be open to letting him go during the upcoming window. Beyond that, at 21-years-old, he would offer the Baggies a more long-term option than many of their current, more experienced centre backs.

Charlie Cresswell stats for Millwall in the Championship in 2023/24 - from SofaScore Appearances 28 Goals 4 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 71% Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 1.5 Clearances per Game 3.1 Duel Success Rate 60%

Cody Drameh

Another who is technically a Leeds player who may be worth considering for West Brom, is right-back Cody Drameh. The Baggies may need some back up for Darnell Furlong on the right of their defence, with both Pipa and Martin Kelly out of contract in the summer.

Drameh is another who has done a job for Leeds when called on, and has also excelled in loan spells with Cardiff City and Luton Town, helping the latter win promotion to the Premier League last season.

Currently on loan with another Championship club in the form of Birmingham City, Drameh is out of contract in the summer, which could also help make him more of a feasible target for West Brom.

Brahima Diarra

One player who West Brom have already been linked with ahead of this summer's transfer window, is Huddersfield Town midfielder Brahima Diarra.

The 20-year-old could add some useful depth in that position, with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Alex Mowatt and Yann M'Vila all out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the likes of RB Salzburg, Leicester City and Hull City have all also been credited with an interest in Diarra. As a result, completing this signing would feel like something of a coup for the Baggies, sending out a message of their intent.

Mikey Johnston

It already feels like something of a given that those in charge at The Hawthorns will have to look into another deal for Johnston come the summer transfer window.

The winger has been in simply outstanding form since joining on loan from Celtic back in January. He has scored some spectacular goals and produced a number of influential performances to aid the Baggies' push for a place in the play-offs.

As a result, bringing him back for next season and beyond would be a major boost for West Brom's prospects going forward. It would also be an incredibly popular deal among the Baggies fanbase, and given Johnston too has surely enjoyed his time here, it no doubt has to be something that is looked into.

Jamal Lowe

While Daryl Dike recently suffered another devastating injury blow that is set to keep him out for a significant portion of next season, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Josh Maja have also been hampered by fitness issues at time this season.

As a result, another centre forward may well have to be on the list of targets for West Brom come the summer window, and one potential option may be Jamal Lowe. The forward has been on loan at Swansea City this season, where he has once again shown his ability to make an impact in front of goal in the Championship.

He's also out of contract at parent club Bournemouth in the summer, which could make him affordable, and with a number of other sides credited with an interest in him, it may be a big boost for the Baggies if they can win the race for his services.