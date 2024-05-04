Highlights Notts County aims to restructure its defense with potential summer signings like Farrend Rawson, aiming for better results next season.

Potential additions like Luke Southwood and Charlie McCann could bring much-needed stability and skill to the team's backline and midfield.

Young talent like Dajaune Brown could offer exciting attacking options as the Magpies gear up for promotion to League One under Stuart Maynard.

Notts County's plans for a second season in League Two will be well underway as they look to improve on their mid-table finish during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies announced their retained list last month, with a clear idea of the restructure needed at Meadow Lane to ensure a similar capitulation experienced halfway through last term is not repeated.

The objective will continue to be promotion to League One as Stuart Maynard gears up for his first full season in charge, with the importance of the summer transfer window heightened after last year's failings in what started as a promising campaign.

Football League World takes a look at the players that could potentially arrive at Meadow Lane in the summer to help push for promotion next term.

Farrend Rawson

It is clear that Notts' focus during the summer window is a defensive restructure, and Farrend Rawson would slot nicely into the back line should he complete a move to Meadow Lane.

The 27-year-old has over 250 appearances in League One and Two, most recently featuring for Morecambe this season, having also turned out for Mansfield Town during their 2021/22 campaign, when they just missed out on promotion.

Rawson's contract with the Shrimpers is up in the summer, and offers the profile of defender the Magpies have lacked, in particular this season, often categorised as having a no-nonsense approach, but with the right blend of ability to play out from the back and being aerially dominant.

Born in Nottingham, a return to the East Midlands could be on the cards, and having captained Morecambe last term, his leadership qualities and character in the dressing room would be welcome having lost several experienced players following the conclusion of last term.

Riley Harbottle

Having previously featured for Mansfield Town during the 2022/23 season, Riley Harbottle returned to the fourth tier with Colchester United on loan from Hibernian.

The 23-year-old featured 12 times for Danny Cowley's side as they avoided relegation, putting in arguably his best display for the U's against Notts.

While it remains unclear whether he will be part of Nick Montgomery's plans next term, a potential move to Meadow Lane could be an option for the club to explore.

Harbottle previously worked with Stuart Maynard at Wealdstone during his first professional loan spell, and has the qualities needed to become a valuable asset in the back-line with his calmness on the ball and his threat from set-pieces.

Dajaune Brown

Derby County youngster, Dajaune Brown, has excelled during his first loan spell of his professional career, helping Gateshead finish in the play-off places in the National League.

The 18-year-old scored six goals in 18 appearances for the Heed, impressing with his dynamic displays in the North East, with his pace and skill proving a nightmare for defenders in the fifth tier.

With the Rams confirming their promotion to the Championship, it seems unlikely that Brown will be immediately integrated into the first-team, and a loan to a Football League side could be an option the Magpies could explore to help further his exciting career.

It seems likely that interest in Macaulay Langstaff and Jodi Jones will continue to be present throughout the summer window, and the Derby winger could be a potential solution should either decide to leave Meadow Lane before the start of the new campaign.

Dajaune Brown's Gateshead statistics as per Transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists MPG Minutes played 18 6 0 132 789

Luke Southwood

The goalkeeper position in recent years at Meadow Lane has been one that has often chopped and changed, with it ultimately resulting in Sam Slocombe deputising in net.

Luca Ashby-Hammond, Aidan Stone and Archie Mair have all had stints in between the sticks over the past two seasons, and that lack of consistency has perhaps not aided Notts' defensive struggles.

One option the Magpies could consider is Cheltenham Town shot stopper, Luke Southwood. The 26-year has played every game for the club over the past two seasons, and has proved to be a dependable option with his hands, and more importantly, his feet.

He is out of contract with the Robins in the summer, and with the club dropping to League Two, could be looking to sell some of their top earning stars, with Notts the potential beneficiaries should he decide to move on.

Charlie McCann

A midfielder that has been previously linked with a move to Meadow Lane, Charlie McCann would be a welcome addition in midfield following the departures of John Bostock and Jim O'Brien.

The 22-year-old was part of the Forest Green Rovers side who were relegated from League Two this season, and it seems likely that a move away from The New Lawn will happen as they prepare for life in the National League.

In a largely forgettable season for the Gloucestershire club, McCann was often the standout performer, even scoring against Notts on the final day of the season, further showcasing what he could bring to Meadow Lane next term.

While the Magpies have Matty Palmer to welcome back into the midfield, McCann would add that pedigree and class left by Bostock, and could only become an important player in years to come alongside Scott Robertson.