Highlights Nathan Jones is gearing up for an overhauled Charlton squad for next season after a rocky 16th place finish in League One.

Wiredu, El Mizouni, and Chislett are potential signings that could strengthen Charlton's squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Players like Bradley, who have experience and ties to Jones, could also be on the radar for Charlton's revamp.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones is ready to make significant changes to his squad ahead of next season.

The Addicks' boss, who arrived in February, delivered four wins, ten draws and two defeats as he steered the club away from the League One relegation zone.

Jones told the club's official X account that he intends to "change personnel" during the summer, following an underwhelming campaign that saw Charlton finish 16th in League One under three different managers.

Charlton Athletic - Permanent Manager Records In League One 2023/24 Manager Wins Draws Losses Points per game Nathan Jones 4 10 2 1.38 Michael Appleton 5 9 8 1.09 Dean Holden 1 0 4 0.6

Ahead of an important transfer window in SE7, let's take a look at five players who could bolster Charlton's squad next season.

1 Brendan Wiredu

Brendan Wiredu is a name that will be familiar to Charlton fans. The versatile 24-year-old came through the ranks at Sparrows Lane and made his professional debut for the club in a Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons in 2018.

Having experienced loan spells with Bromley and Colchester United, Wiredu failed to break into the first team and joined Colchester permanently in 2021. The youngster impressed at the U's and earned a move to Fleetwood Town the following year.

Wiredu has enjoyed two successful seasons at Fleetwood. He has become a real fans' favourite at Highbury and was named as the captain of the club in January.

Despite Wiredu renewing his contract until 2026 at the beginning of the year, there will undoubtedly be several League One clubs interested in signing him following Fleetwood's relegation to League Two.

Charlton are one of the League One clubs that could be capable of bringing Wiredu away from the Fylde coast ahead of the 2024/25 season. Wiredu ranked fourth for tackles and second for interceptions per game in League One this season, showing what he could add to Charlton's defensive options.

2 Idris El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni has spent the last two seasons on loan at Leyton Orient from Ipswich Town, contributing to promotion from League Two and a mid-table finish in League One. The 23-year-old midfielder's contract is expiring at Portman Road this summer, but the Tractor Boys have an option to extend it by 12 months.

Charlton desperately need new midfielders ahead of next season, especially when you consider that captain George Dobson looks to be leaving to join Hungarian outfit Fehérvár FC in the summer. El Mizouni, who has made a senior international appearance for Tunisia, could be the ideal replacement.

El Mizouni is likely to be surplus to requirements at Ipswich next term, but they will surely trigger the contract extension to protect his value. Charlton could test the waters with a six-figure bid in an attempt to bring him to The Valley.

3 Ethan Chislett

Ethan Chislett is another player who has been relegated from League One after a good season on a personal note. The Port Vale midfielder scored twice against the Addicks this season - a composed finish in his side's 3-2 victory at The Valley in August and a penalty in the 3-3 draw at Vale Park in January.

The 25-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025, has registered nine goals and seven assists in League One this season.

Charlton will be on the hunt for an attack-minded player ahead of the new campaign. The Addicks had an offer in excess of £500,000 rejected for former Bristol Rovers man Aaron Collins in January before his eventual move to Bolton Wanderers, displaying that the owners are willing to pay significant fees to bring in new players.

Whether or not they choose to bring Chislett to The Valley remains to be seen, but he could definitely add something different to Charlton's midfield.

4 Chris Conn-Clarke

Chris Conn-Clarke is another player who thrives in an advanced midfield role. The 22-year-old currently plays for National League side Altrincham.

It has been proven that signing players from non-league can be a successful strategy for clubs in League One. Peterborough United sold Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City in January in a multi-million-pound move, a player they signed from Barnet for an undisclosed fee in 2022.

Conn-Clarke has registered 22 goals and six assists in the National League this season. His contract is set to expire this summer with the midfielder poised to make a return to the EFL, having made a handful of appearances for Fleetwood during the 2021/22 season.

While Conn-Clarke would not necessarily come to The Valley as a guaranteed starter, he would be a low-risk signing that could pay off in both the short and long term.

5 Sonny Bradley

It will be no surprise if we see Jones bring in players that he has worked with in the past and Sonny Bradley is one of those players. The 32-year-old defender made 45 appearances for Luton Town during their 2018/19 League One title-winning campaign, with Jones managing that team until he departed for Stoke City in January 2019.

After Jones returned to Luton in 2020, Bradley went on to feature in his side that reached the Championship play-offs in 2022.

Bradley currently plays for Derby County, who have just been promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking. His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season. He made just 19 Championship appearances during Luton's promotion-winning campaign in the 2022/23 season, so it will be interesting to see whether Derby opt to bring in new central defenders.

If the Rams do bolster their defence, Bradley could become available for a reunion with Jones at Charlton to try and achieve his third League One promotion.