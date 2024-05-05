Highlights Cardiff City needs to strengthen striker and defense - Paddy McNair and Liam Delap could be valuable additions this summer.

Lee Buchanan could be an ideal left-back signing for the Bluebirds to improve their defensive depth for the upcoming season.

Musa Drammeh is a potential target for Cardiff to enhance their attacking options, as current forwards have not been prolific.

It's been a vastly improved 2023/24 campaign for Cardiff City, but it's clear that there are areas of the squad that need definite improvement if they're to continue building next season.

Erol Bulut strengthened the squad considerably with a number of signings last summer and in January, and further recruitment is needed this summer if the Bluebirds are to mount a play-off push during the 2024/25 campaign.

Cardiff City's 2023/24 signings Player Club signed from Deal structure Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Yakou Meite Reading Permanent Aaron Ramsey Nice Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Ethan Horvath Nottingham Forest Permanent Nat Phillips Liverpool Loan Famara Diedhiou Granada Loan David Turnball Celtic Permanent Josh Wilson-Esbrand Manchester City Loan

Certain areas of Erol Bulut's squad certainly look thin, and it's clear that the Bluebirds will need to strengthen their depth at striker, and in defence, this summer.

With that in mind, here are five realistic signings that should be on Cardiff City's transfer radar this summer.

Paddy McNair

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair sees his contract expire at Middlesbrough this summer, and he becomes a free agent.

The 29-year-old is vastly experienced at Championship level and would be a great signing for most clubs at this level, but particularly Cardiff as they need a centre-back this summer.

The Bluebirds have had Nat Phillips on loan, but he's set to return to parent club Liverpool this summer with a potential move to Leeds United touted, and someone of McNair's quality and experience would be a great addition to the Bluebirds' ranks.

Lee Buchanan

Birmingham City left-back Lee Buchanan only joined the club last summer, and he's stood out for Blues in what's been a disappointing season for the St Andrews-based side.

Cardiff signed left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City in January, but his short-term loan spell expires at the end of the current campaign, meaning the Bluebirds should be on the look out for a new defender.

Cardiff also have Jamilu Collins on their books, but he's not been overly impressive in the Welsh capital, so a left-back of Buchanan's profile should be on the Bluebirds' wishlist this summer.

Liam Delap

Cardiff certainly need a striker this summer, and Liam Delap fits the bill perfectly. The Manchester City man has spent the season on loan at Hull City, and he's performed well for the Tigers.

The 21-year-old has got some much needed first-team experience under his belt in recent seasons, and he could be a suitable option for a loan move as Cardiff look to sign at least one striker this summer.

The Bluebirds have a number of attackers on their books, but none of them have been prolific this season, and it's an area that Erol Bulut will look to address this summer.

Cody Drameh

A familiar face to Cardiff City supporters, Drameh spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at the Cardiff City Stadium, and won over supporters with his attitude and performances.

The Leeds United man has failed to nail down a place in the Whites' starting XI, and spent time on loan with Luton Town, before joining Birmingham City.

The right-back would offer something different to the rest of Cardiff's defenders, and he'd also offer some needed strength in depth behind Perry NG, with Mahlon Romeo falling out of favour under Bulut this season.

Musa Drammeh

Cardiff have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh this summer, according to Football Insider.

It's clear that the Bluebirds need at least one striker through the doors at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer, and Drammeh is available on a free transfer after rejecting contract offers to remain with the Spanish outfit.

He's helped Sevilla's B side win promotion to the third tier of Spanish football this season, and the 22-year-old could be someone that the Bluebirds develop into a Championship quality striker, but face competition from Sunderland and Birmingham City.