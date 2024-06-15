Highlights Middlesbrough relies on their academy for top-notch talent due to limited budgets.

Young prospects like Law McCabe, Ajay Matthews, and George Gitau are promising.

Bridge, a versatile player, is expected to be a game-changer for Boro if given a chance in the first team.

Middlesbrough's Rockliffe Park is one of the finest training facilities in the country, with Boro constantly churning out quality players from their esteemed academy production line.

For clubs such as Middlesbrough, who operate on limited budgets and without the aid of parachute payments, academies are a vital arm of football clubs looking to be self-sustainable.

Middlesbrough had spent big money in the past sourcing recruits, particularly under the brief tenureship of Garry Monk, to little success, and have since had to operate more shrewdly in the transfer market.

In more recent times, however, the club have once again cast their eyes to those within their very own doors, in order to streamline future stars into the first team squad.

Hayden Hackney, Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier to name a few have all progressed through Middlesbrough's youth system, into the senior side, and either been sold for big money or are understood to carry a significant price tag should they be.

There aren't too many sights that football fans enjoy more than seeing their own young talent take their first steps into the first team, so Football League World takes a look at five current youth prospects that could save Middlesbrough millions in transfer fees in the years to come.

Law McCabe

Arguably the brightest talent in Middlesbrough's academy system right now, Law McCabe has already made himself known to the Riverside Stadium crowds this past season.

The 18-year-old made his first four senior appearances for his hometown club last season, with three of those coming in the Championship, which included a full debut at home to Watford on the final day.

There won't be too many better managers to learn under as a central midfielder than Boro boss Michael Carrick, and the England youth international could become a first team regular next season.

Boro are in the market for a central midfield player, and are reportedly 'down the line' over negotiations for one, but Middlesbrough will be requiring a replacement for the evergreen Jonny Howson soon, and McCabe's development could mean Boro chiefs won't need to open their wallets to find one.

Ajay Matthews

Another player who appears to have a bright future ahead of him, Ajay Matthews is a striker with a growing reputation in the game.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been attracting the attention of a 'host of Europe's best clubs' according to prominent journalist Fabrizio Romano, as Boro could face a tough task keeping hold of their young star.

Across all competitions as a Middlesbrough academy player, Matthews has scored 19 goals and added five assists in 43 appearances, - per Transfermarkt - and with Boro reportedly in the market for a striker this summer, he could save Boro the trouble of finding one.

At the very least, Matthews is expected to push for more first team minutes next season, after being handed his senior debut last season, as he looks to leapfrog the likes of Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe in Boro's depth chart.

George Gitau

One player who maybe hasn't caught the attention as much as he perhaps should have, George Gitau has been quietly impressing in Middlesbrough's academy side for multiple seasons, and could be ready to make the step-up into the first team.

Carrick wants his full-backs to be attacking-minded, and help produce chances and goals, and the Kenyan right-back certainly ticks that box.

In 12 Premier League 2 appearances last season, the full-back scored four goals and chipped in with two assists, showing his ability to get forward and create goals.

Despite Boro wrapping up the permanent addition of Luke Ayling, both he and Tommy Smith are both 32, and it won't be long before Boro will likely be searching for another right-back.

Related Middlesbrough set to cash in on first-team player in summer transfer window Boro have a 'not for sale' sign above their star players, but will listen to offers for those whom Carrick does not see as part of his plans.

Anfernee Dijksteel is set to be sold this summer, and Boro should begin to blood Gitau into the senior squad, in order to give him the opportunity to take the reins at that position for the forseaable future.

Zach Hemming

The most experienced in senior football out of those on this list, goalkeeper Zach Hemming enjoyed a highly impressive loan spell with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren last season.

He played every single league match for the Buddies in 2023/24, in a campaign that saw the club finish fifth in the Scottish top-flight, meaning the club have secured UEFA Conference League football next season.

Zach Hemming senior career (all comps), per FotMob Club Season Appearances St. Mirren 23/24 46 Kilmarnock 22/23 15 Kilmarnock 21/22 39 Blyth Spartans 19/20 17 Darlington 18/19 3

St. Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said in an interview via the Daily Record: "We’ve tried very hard to get Zach back but it won’t happen. He is a Middlesbrough player and will be going back to Middlesbrough. He’s got the chance to be the No 2 there and he’s developed massively since he’s been with us."

“They want to see him, they want to look at him and we can’t wait that long." It's clear from this that Boro will be taking an extensive look at Hemming in pre-season, as current backup Tom Glover failed to take his chance when handed the number one jersey last season.

He could save Carrick plenty of money in the search for a new goalkeeper of the future, and after a stellar season in Scotland, he will be ready to stake his claim to be in the first team next season.

AJ Bridge

Another highly talented midfield player coming through the ranks of Middlesbrough's academy, AJ Bridge is a player who is held in high regard on Teesside.

A versatile player, Bridge has been seen operating as a traditional central midfield player, whilst also lining up out wide and in the centre of defence.

It's this versatility that could see Boro save money in any of a number of positions with the inclusion of Bridge into the first team.

The 19-year-old did make the bench for Middlesbrough last season, but is still awaiting his senior debut, and once he does, it could well turn out to be a case of, 'and the rest is history'.