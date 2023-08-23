Sunderland could be thrown a curveball in the dying embers of the transfer window with Patrick Roberts being linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

The winger, who came through Fulham's ranks before a big move to Manchester City, seemed to have become a bit lost in his career despite two strong loan spells at Celtic. Sunderland offered him a chance to revitalise himself and he responded by helping them win promotion from League One.

But his strong form now means that he is in contention for another move. It could be back to Celtic, with the Scottish treble winners linked with a return for the London-born winger, though Southampton has also been touted as a possible destination, with the potential loss of Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen on the cards. And with that in mind, Football League World takes you through five potential replacements.

5 Aaron Collins

Sticking with Sunderland's current transfer strategy of signing players who are upcoming and hungry talents, they could look no further than Bristol Rovers star Aaron Collins.

The Welshman has always been a star in the lower divisions, but his time in the West Country - split over two spells at Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers - has really put Collins on the map.

Especially at the Memorial Stadium, where Collins has bagged 33 goals and 16 assists in 108 appearances, his progression does not seem like slowing down - and that is evidenced by his League One Player of the Season award last time out.

Collins has the versatility to play off both flanks, as well as in attacking midfield and even up top, which could make him a very useful asset for Tony Mowbray.

4 Jay Stansfield

Jay Stansfield stands no chance of getting into Fulham's starting XI at the moment given that Willian, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid are all ahead of the starlet in the pecking order in west London.

It is likely that he will depart Craven Cottage in some capacity this summer. Sunderland have already been linked alongside QPR and Millwall, but if Roberts does depart the Wearside club, then it leaves space on the right-hand flank to excel.

Stansfield can play all across the front three, and at the age of just 20, his nine-goal tally for Exeter City last season - where his late father Adam played - brought media attention across the English Football League.

The youngster has been electric so far in his young career, and even by looking at the likes of Ellis Simms, Jack Clarke, and more recently Jobe Bellingham, the Stadium of Light is almost the place to be in the second tier in terms of development. Stansfield would be wise to latch onto that chance.

3 Keane Lewis-Potter

This would be quite an audacious shout for the Black Cats to land Lewis-Potter, and it would almost definitely be a deal that happens towards the end of the window - but you can never say never.

Bryan Mbuemo, Youan Wissa, Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard are seen as the options ahead of the winger at the moment, and when Ivan Toney does come back from suspension in January after his gambling ban, that would push Lewis-Potter further down the pecking order.

He is needed right at this moment, which we saw when he came on against Fulham in the 3-0 win on Saturday afternoon, but the Bees are said to be interested in Leeds star Luis Sinisterra, and the Hull-born winger would find game time increasingly hard to earn if the Colombian did come in.

This would almost definitely be an 11th-hour bid on Deadline Day if it was to happen but don't rule out the possibility of a return up north for the 22-year-old.

2 Jamal Lowe

A familiar face for Championship and League One fans, Lowe has fallen on hard times at Bournemouth at present.

His rise through the leagues properly began at Portsmouth in January 2017, and he instantly impressed at Fratton Park - including a 15-goal season on Portsea Island in 2018-19, which saw him move to Wigan in the summer.

From there, a transfer to Swansea saw him grab 14 goals for the Welsh outfit before Bournemouth took him on in 2021 - and a promotion from there saw him register two Premier League appearances last season.

But that's where the fairytale has stalled for Lowe, and with David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier, and Justin Kluivert ahead of him, objectively alongside Antoine Semenyo and Jaidon Anthony in the picture, Lowe needs to move away.

A permanent deal may well be made, and at the age of 29 and with one year left on his contract, it might be cheap.

He's not in the young, high-potential category that Sunderland have been shopping in recently but Mowbray himself has highlighted the need for some extra experience.

1 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi is arguably the hottest loan property on the transfer market at the moment and despite his appearance against Arsenal on Monday evening, it is still expected that he will depart the club on loan.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, and Sunderland have been credited with an interest, but Rak-Sakyi could look at Amad Diallo's track record at the Stadium of Light under Mowbray and the Sunderland boss' preference to bring young talent through is admirable.

15 league goals at Charlton last season saw him become all but a household name for those in South East London, and whilst the Premier League might be a step too big for him just now, a Championship move would work. Sunderland could be the perfect stepping stone.