Tyrese Fornah has entered a unique group of players this summer, after completing a move from Nottingham Forest to Derby County.

Having joined the club's academy back in 2018, the midfielder went on to make four first-team appearances for Forest, while also spending time out on loan in Portugal with Casa Pia, and in the Football League with Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Reading.

Now, however, the midfielder has secured a permanent departure from Forest, by making a short trip across the East Midlands to join Derby County on a two-year contract that secures his future at Pride Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Given the intense nature of the local rivalry between Derby and Forest, there are not many players who have preceded Fornah in pulling on the shirts of both clubs during their careers.

Here though, we've taken a look at five players who did in fact play for both Derby County and Nottingham Forest, and how they fared during their time at Pride Park, and The City Ground.

Dexter Blackstock

Blackstock's spell with Derby was a brief one, as he scored three times in nine games for the club during a spell on loan from Southampton during the 2005/06 season.

After joining QPR at the end of that campaign, the striker made a loan move to Forest in March 2009, a move that was made permanent later that same year. In total, Blackstock would make 187 appearances and score 45 goals for Forest before mutually terminating his contract in September 2016, with the striker retiring the following summer after a single season with Rotherham United.

Darryl Powell

Powell joined Derby from Portsmouth in 1995, and helped the Rams win promotion to the Premier League during his debut season at Pride Park.

The midfielder remained with the club for six more years, eventually leaving in 2002 following their relegation back to the second-tier, having made well over 200 appearances for the Rams. After spells with Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Colorado Rapids, Powell ended his career with a brief stint at Forest in 2005, where he made 11 appearances for the club.

Lars Bohinen

Bohinen's first step into English football came when he joined Forest in 1993, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League during his debut campaign at The City Ground.

The Norwegian enjoyed another impressive season the following year, which convinced then reigning Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers to sign him from Forest in 1995, with Bohinen having scored seven times in 64 league games for Forest. After a spell at Blackburn that lasted a little under three years, the midfielder was sold to Derby in March 1998, but struggled to make the same impact he had elsewhere, before seeing his contract cancelled in January 2001, after scoring only once in 56 league games for the Rams.

Lee Camp

Having come through the youth ranks at Derby, Camp went onto make 97 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club between 2002 and 2007, which included two season as the club's number one in the Championship, before a loan move to QPR was made permanent in 2007.

Forest would then go on to sign the goalkeeper from QPR on a three-month loan in October 2008, before returning to make that deal permanent in the summer of 2009. Camp then went to be Forest's first choice between the posts for the next three-and-a-half seasons, before he was released in January 2013 shortly after the appointment of Alex McLeish as manager, having made a total of 193 appearances for the club.

Rob Earnshaw

Even among this small group of players, Earnshaw is somewhat unique in that he was actually bought by one of these clubs, from the other.

The striker spent just a single season with Derby, scoring once in 22 games during the 2007/08 campaign as the club sent their infamous record lowest ever Premier League points tally, before he was sold to Forest for a reported £2.5million fee in the summer of 2008, where he went on to enjoy more success in the Championship. He scored 43 goals in 111 games for Forest, but after missing out on promotion via the play-offs in 2011, the striker was released that summer, paving the way for him to rejoin Cardiff City on a free transfer.