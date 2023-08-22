Highlights Southampton may have to sell Nathan Tella, who is linked to a £15.3m move to the Bundesliga, and should consider potential replacements for him.

Tyrhys Dolan from Blackburn Rovers and Angel Gomes from Lille are two promising options for Southampton to consider.

Steven Alzate from Brighton and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace are two other potential players Southampton could look at as replacements for Tella.

Southampton won it late against Plymouth Argyle in their last outing thanks to goals from Nathan Tella and Che Adams.

Both scorers are subject to interest from a number of clubs with Tella recently being linked with a £15.3 million move to the Bundesliga.

Whilst Russell Martin will be determined to retain the services of the tricky winger, they may have no choice but to sell and then as a result, look to the future.

The fees they have already accrued for the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia added to whatever Tella goes for would make for a war-chest at St Mary's, and so here are 5 players that Southampton should look at as potential replacements for the latter.

5 Tyrhys Dolan

Kicking things off in the same division as Southampton with one of the several Blackburn Rovers’ players who has excited in the final-third in recent seasons.

Tyrhys Dolan is just 21 years old and only has a year left on his current deal with the Lancashire club. In just under 2,000 league minutes last term, Dolan contributed four goals and six assists which is very solid for someone of his age, and would only increase if he were to join an even better side.

4 Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes may well be the best player on this list but the feasibility of a transfer has him in at fourth.

The Manchester United academy graduate from London is currently plying his trade with Ligue 1 side Lille and was also a part of the England U21s side that won the World Cup just a few months ago.

His talent is there for all to see and now may be the best time to acquire his services given that Lille’s mid-table finish means they won’t have the European football that they’ve become accustomed too. One would assume that all of the Tella money would have to be parted with for Gomes, if not more.

3 Steven Alzate

The first of three Premier League players on this list who could be loaned in or even purchased permanently is Steven Alzate.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s talent identification is second-to-none but Alzate is one of those yet to reach his full potential.

There has been a lack of goals in his previous loan spells so that may raise a few eyebrows amongst the Saints’ supporters but he played well in Belgium last term and so could be set to explode this time around.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace know a thing or two about young, exciting footballers and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fits that mould very accurately.

The 20-year-old excelled on loan with Charlton Athletic last term to the much where it was quickly apparent that he is already too good for League One.

A move to the Championship makes sense for the next chapter in his story but Southampton wouldn’t be alone in this pursuit- Leicester City and Sunderland are just a couple of the teams who are extremely interested in Rak-Sakyi.

1 Keane Lewis-Potter

Top-flight English teams have returned to picking up the best talent that the Championship has to offer in the last decade or so, as can be seen from Brentford’s successful pursuit of Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

The absence of Ivan Toney may make the Bees reluctant to let the winger depart the club, after all he did come off the bench in their recent win over Fulham, but the chance to be a regular starter once again should appeal to the player himself.