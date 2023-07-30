Highlights Millwall are aiming for promotion in the Championship next season after missing out on the play-offs last season.

Manager Gary Rowett has been active in the transfer market, bringing in new players and releasing some at the end of their contracts.

The Lions will be supported by many a famous fan.

Millwall will be hoping to challenge for promotion again in the Championship next season.

The Lions spent much of last season inside the play-off places, but they dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign after a 4-3 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, losing the game despite leading 3-1 at half time.

Millwall transfer business

Gary Rowett has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian, Joe Bryan from Fulham, Casper de Norre from Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Wes Harding from Rotherham United, while Mason Bennett and Scott Malone were among those to depart the club at the end of their contracts.

One of Rowett's main concerns in the remaining month of the transfer window will be keeping hold of star midfielder Zian Flemming, who scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

Flemming is attracting interest from Burnley, Lazio and Sevilla and retaining the Dutchman is crucial if the Lions are to mount another play-off push this season.

Among the fans hoping this will finally be the year Millwall can reach the top six will be a number of famous faces and we looked at which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club.

Which Millwall supporting celebrities might you see at a game in 2023/24?

Daniel Day-Lewis

Day-Lewis is a retired actor, known for his roles in Lincoln, Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence.

The 66-year-old won three Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globes Awards during his career and he received a knighthood for services to drama in 2014.

Day-Lewis has made no secret of his love for Millwall and referenced the club when accepting an award at the BAFTAs for There Will Be Blood in 2007.

Is Blake Harrison a Millwall fan?

Harrison is a comedian, actor and dancer, best known for playing Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners.

He has also featured in a number of theatre productions and starred in the ITV sitcom Kate & Koji.

Harrison has taken part in the charity football event Soccer Aid, scoring the winning penalty for England in 2018.

Gregg Wallace

Wallace is a broadcaster, entrepreneur and writer.

The 58-year-old is best known for presenting the BBC series MasterChef, while he has also written a number of cookbooks.

Wallace opened up on his affection for the Lions in an interview in April 2020, revealing he had supported the club since a young age.

"I would have been four or five and sat on my father’s shoulders. My Grandfather used to buy my family a season ticket every season, so that was it, from the minute I could walk I was at Millwall, it was never going to be any other way. I was a dyed in the wool, Peckham boy, Millwall supporter from birth," Wallace told The Sportsman.

David Haye

Former professional boxer Haye is a Millwall fan.

Haye became a unified cruiserweight world champion in 2008 before stepping up to heavyweight, going on to win the WBA title in 2009.

The 42-year-old participated in the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012, finishing third.

Is Danny Baker Millwall's most famous fan?

Baker is a comedy writer, journalist, radio presenter and screenwriter.

He hosted a number of radio shows for the BBC before launching a podcast called The Treehouse in November 2019.

The 66-year-old also co-hosted a football podcast named Lineker & Baker: Behind Closed Doors with Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker between 2018 and 2020.