This season has been something of a breakthrough campaign for Queens Park Rangers striker Rayan Kolli, with the 20-year-old making a difference to Marti Cifuentes’ side when he gets the chance to perform.

The frontman has four league goals from this 15 outings over the past few months, having seized his opportunity in the first-team in the final few weeks of 2024 and never looked back.

While injury is set to keep him on the sidelines for the next few weeks, the academy graduate looks destined for a promising career in the game after his bright start to life in the Championship, with Rangers tying him down to a long-term contract last month.

That foresight from Rangers could earn them millions in the future, and with the summer transfer window in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s R’s fan pundit Louis Moir about his thoughts on the future of his side’s budding young star.

Rayan Kolli interest inevitable after bright start to QPR career

While he was afforded glimpses of game time in the previous campaign. Kolli has flourished after finally being given his chance by Cifuentes this season, with a match-winning brace against Norwich City in his second start of the season announcing himself to the Loftus Road faithful back in December.

The clinical marksman has been a threat ever since with his energy and enthusiasm up top, and has proven to be a thorn in plenty of opposition’s sides over the past few months, with Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle both seeing him wheel of in celebration in recent outings.

Having worked his way up through the age groups over the past decade, Kolli is living every R’s fan’s dream right now, but even after committing his long-term future to the club, Moir can still see clubs sniffing around when the off-season comes around.

When asked about the striker’s future, the Rangers fan said: “I think there will be clubs interested in Kolli - I think it will be silly to say there will be zero interest at all - but obviously if clubs want him they will have to pay a hefty fee now he has signed a long-term deal.

“He has struggled a few times with injuries, he has been in and out, he has started games and come on as a sub and had big moments for us. There are times when he has played up front on his own where that looks like it doesn’t suit him, and he has struggled.

“But it is his first time playing professional football; he has come out from the youth and never gone out on loan. So the way he has adapted so quickly, hats off to him, it is brilliant to see someone who has been at the club since he was a little boy coming through and showing what a talent he can be.

Rayan Kolli 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 15 Starts 7 Minutes played 598 Goals 4 Assists 2

“It will be hard for him to cement that striker spot on his own up front, but sometimes I watch him and I don’t really feel he is a striker, and feel maybe he could be utilised in behind more, as a number ten sort of player, or even playing up front alongside someone else.”

Rayan Kolli valuation made after recent QPR form

It is still early days in his career, but it looks as if QPR have uncovered a gem in Kolli, with his natural ability to link with teammates and find the back of the net seeing Rangers gifted another attacking option to pose a threat up top.

Putting a price tag on any player is difficult in the modern day, with valuations bandied about on a regular basis without rhyme or reason, but when put on the spot Moir believes his side could be handsomely recouped if they were willing to listen to offers this summer.

He continued: “It is hard to say what he is valued at, because he has come on the scene and not played a load of games, but then with his potential, his age…. If clubs are interested you would be putting a hefty fee on it.

“Maybe a few million. You look at some youngsters who leave the Championship they are sold for a few fair quid, so anything from £5m upwards really.

“He is still only 20 and his potential is massive, so maybe that price tag would put clubs off, but it is big for us that he has signed a new deal.”