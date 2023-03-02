“£5 million minimum” – With Rangers, Leeds and Leicester keen, what is Freddie Woodman’s value at Preston North End? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End look set to be fielding plenty of phone calls regarding goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer.

That is as per The Scottish Sun, who report that Rangers, Leicester City and Leeds United are all keen on the 25-year-old, with the very former said to be eyeing a £3.5 million move.

Woodman only joined Preston last summer, and has gone on to make 34 league appearances for them so far, in which he has kept 14 clean sheets.

With the above interest in mind, and the fact Woodman is contracted until 2025, we asked three of our FLW writers what sort of price tag PNE should be seeking for his signature this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think the fact that multiple clubs are interested in Freddie Woodman can play into Preston North End’s hands here.

To me then, it seems unlikely that Rangers will get him for the quoted fee of £3.5 million above.

Instead, Preston should be demanding a fee in the region of £5-6 million in my opinion.

Whilst they may struggle to get the top end of that figure, for under £5 million, I really don’t think it would be worth North End moving Woodman on.

Indeed, £5 million minimum is the amount they consider when it comes to any potential sale this summer.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though Preston ought to be looking for a rather decent fee for Woodman here.

As their first choice goalkeeper, he is an important player who would obviously need to be replaced, so they will want to receive some useful funds that help them to do that.

The fact there are three clubs linked here in Leicester, Leeds and Rangers who should have plenty of finances available thanks to their top-flight status, means they should be able to pay a decent amount here, and Preston may even feel they could engineer a bidding war here.

Meanwhile, with two years remaining on Woodman’s contract at Deepdale, Preston are under no pressure to sell in the summer, meaning they are in a position to push for a reasonable payment as well.

However, these sides may not want to pay too much for a goalkeeper who has never been tested at top-flight level all the same, so a fee of around £5 million might be worth looking at for Preston here, which would give them a tidy profit on their investment.

Billy Mulley

Freddie Woodman is one of the Championship’s best goalkeepers and deserves to be on the radars of Premier League clubs with the summer in mind.

Sitting second in the clean sheets standings, the PNE shot-stopper particularly thrived during the early stages of the second tier campaign but has still delivered somes trong showings in recent weeks.

Looking at the fact that he is still just 25 years of age and has contract that does not expire for another two years, Preston will be able to take control of this situation.

In my eyes, the £3.5 million being suggested is very cheap and should at least be doubled before the Lilywhites even consider parting company with the former Newcastle goalkeeper.