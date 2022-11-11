“£5 million isn’t going to cut it” – Rangers ready bid for long-term Celtic target in the EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have been linked with a £5 million move for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

That’s according to Sports World Ghana, who have reported that the Ibrox outfit are now chasing the Championship attacker.

It is said they’re ready to offer £5 million for Semenyo, who is believed to be a long-term Celtic target, but would he be a good signing for the Gers?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Josh Cole

This could be a really shrewd move by Rangers as Semenyo certainly possesses the talent required to play in the Scottish Premiership.

Whereas it may take the 22-year-old some time to adapt to life in this division, he has shown in his career to date an ability to provide a threat in the Championship, which is famed for its competitiveness.

During the 104 appearances that he has made at this level, the forward has provided a respectable total of 38 direct goal contributions.

Capable of playing in a number of different attacking roles, Semenyo’s versatility could prove to be useful for a Rangers side that will be desperate to close the gap between them and Celtic in the league standings.

Ned Holmes

Despite Antoine Semenyo’s recent struggles, he’d be a fantastic signing for Rangers.

The 22-year-old dynamism and power, coupled with the final third creativity and finishing he’s shown in recent seasons, would make him a real asset in the SPFL.

Semenyo has been linked with a move to the Premier League but the Ibrox outfit may just be able to capitalise on a dip in form as they eye a move for bright talent.

That said, £5 million isn’t going to cut it from a City perspective.

The Robins have the option to trigger a one-year extension that would keep the forward under contract until the summer of 2024 and are likely to demand a much higher price to let him leave anytime soon.

Adam Jones

Rangers have quite a few attacking players at their disposal already but Semenyo could be an excellent signing considering he’s only going to get better at his age.

Although he showed at Middlesbrough that he’s able to operate at wing-back – he’s most effective when he’s up front and should be put in that position by Giovanni van Bronckhorst if he makes the switch to Ibrox.

He will have Tom Lawrence alongside him to help him make the transition from the EFL to the Scottish Premiership – one key reason why he will probably be ready to make the step up.

He’s also operated alongside some high-calibre players including Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells, Alex Scott and Tommy Conway, so he shouldn’t need to adjust too much if he moves to Glasgow.