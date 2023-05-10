With a draw on the final day of the Championship campaign at home to Coventry City, Middlesbrough finished the campaign fourth on 75 points.

Indeed, Michael Carrick's side will now face the Sky Blues once again over two legs for a place in the play-off final at Wembley.

Should Boro overcome Coventry, a match against either Luton or Sunderland awaits, which would see the club promoted to the top flight were they to win.

Which players could leave Middlesbrough this summer?

Having said that, though, regardless of what division the club are playing in next summer, we believe five players are looking likely for a Riverside Stadium exit.

With that said, here are five players likely to never put on a Boro shirt again, with all contract expirations taken from Transfermarkt.

Luke Daniels

Another player out of contract this summer is Luke Daniels.

As such, it could well be he has played his last ever match in a Boro shirt.

Well down the pecking order at the Riverside, Daniels may want to explore what options are out there for him this summer.

If, indeed, he does depart, he will do so having made just 12 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2021.

Darnell Fisher

Another who is likely to have played their last game in a Boro shirt is Darnell Fisher.

Fisher has been so unfortunate with long-term injury since his arrival at the club, but got a run out on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Still, it was likely his final bow as a Boro player, with his contract up this summer.

It seems very unlikely a new deal will be forthcoming.

Martin Payero

Another player who we think has played his last game in a Boro shirt is Martin Payero.

Signed in the summer of 2021, the Argentine had a tough first season at the Riverside.

Then, last summer, he was loaned to BOCA Juniors, where he has made 25 appearances so far.

As per a recent report, the Argentine club are seriously considering their option to purchase Payero permanently this summer.

Grant Hall

Another player currently out on loan and likely to have played their last match in a Boro shirt is Grant Hall.

Hall spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Rotherham, where he made 20 league appearances.

A new deal at Middlesbrough seems unlikely, though, and his current contract is due to expire at the end of June.

It looks likely his football won't be played at the Riverside next season.

Joe Lumley

Last but not least, goalkeeper Joe Lumley is likely to leave Boro this summer when his contract also expires.

In that sense, he is also likely to have played his last game in a Middlesbrough shirt.

The 28-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at relegated Reading.

During his loan spell in Berkshire, Lumley conceded 57 goals in 41 league appearances.