5 managers that Huddersfield Town must consider as Danny Cowley’s replacement

Huddersfield Town have recently announced that they have parted company with Danny Cowley, despite the club all but confirming their status as a Championship club for another season.

The Terriers beat promotion-chasing West Brom 2-1 in their last match, which means they’re now three points clear of the relegation zone with one match remaining this term.

But they’ve got a considerably better goal difference than Luton Town heading into the last match of the season, which should be enough to see them over the line.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick will be among those that are involved in the coaching setup for their last match of the season against Millwall on Wednesday.

We take a look at FIVE managers that Huddersfield Town must consider as Cowley’s long-term replacement.

Carlos Corberan

Corberan is the favourite to take charge of Huddersfield Town, and is currently in charge of Leeds’ Under-23s team.

He’s been hugely impressive in charge of the Whites’ youth side this season, as they won the league title.

He’s unproven in senior football in England though, and it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with the Terriers if he is appointed as their new boss.

Nigel Adkins

Adkins has been out of work since he left Hull City at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He guided the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the Championship in that season, and will surely be tempted by a return to management in the near future.

Huddersfield have some good players in their ranks, but they need a manager that can reinstall the positivity into the squad, and Adkins certainly could do that.

Lee Johnson

Johnson has only just become available, after his spell with Bristol City came to an end after a poor run of results.

He could be tempted by a swift return to management though, and Huddersfield Town could be the ideal fit for him heading towards next season.

Gareth Ainsworth

Ainsworth guided Wycombe Wanderers to promotion into the Championship this season, after a narrow win over Oxford United in the play-off final.

He’s likely to be a manager in significant demand heading into the summer, and could be worth a punt by the Terriers.

Gerhard Struber

Struber is currently in charge of Barnsley, and has settled well into life with the Yorkshire-based side in his first job in English football.

The Tykes are still fighting to survive in the Championship, but they boosted their survival hopes with a narrow 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

If they’re relegated though, then Struber should surely on their list of managerial targets.