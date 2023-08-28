Highlights Charlton Athletic have confirmed the departure of manager Dean Holden, leaving them in search of a new manager for the struggling team.

Lee Bowyer, a former player and manager at Charlton, is a strong contender for the position, boasting a higher win percentage than Holden.

Other potential options for the managerial position include Danny Cowley, Darren Moore, Michael Appleton, and Garry Monk, who all bring different levels of experience and success to the table.

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that they have parted ways with manager Dean Holden.

Following the dismissal of Ben Garner, Anthony Hayes took over in a caretaker role before Holden was then appointed in December 2022.

Charlton have lost four on the bounce in League One after beating Leyton Orient on the opening day and so the Addicks are now on the hunt for a new manager. Here are 5 options that they should consider...

5 Lee Bowyer

The obvious place to start is with Lee Bowyer, the man who is currently being linked to the vacancy. He is a familiar face at The Valley having played there between 1994 and 1996 as well as being the manager not too long ago.

Bowyer is a relative newcomer to the managerial world with the Charlton job being his first in the industry, having since been at the helm of Birmingham City, another former employer of his from his playing days. He had a 40.8% win percentage with Charlton which betters Holden’s 37.5%.

4 Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley is a more experienced manager having been in the business for nearly two decades now. He is best known for his success at the helm of Lincoln City, where he led them from the National League to League One, winning both titles along the way as well as an EFL Cup victory at Wembley Stadium.

Cowley, who is often one half of a duo with his brother Nicky, has been out of work since the start of this year. He did a solid job overall with Portsmouth in the two years he was there with a less successful Huddersfield Town stint sandwiched in between his Lincoln and Pompey days.

3 Darren Moore

The calibre of managers out of work is very high at the moment and the peak of it may well be Darren Moore. He parted ways with Sheffield Wednesday despite getting them promoted back to the Championship with a lot of debate arising over the reasoning behind this.

Moore would be an excellent coup for Charlton given the impact he has made in his brief managerial career. He wasn’t exceptional with Doncaster Rovers but at the helm of Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, the 49-year-old from Birmingham really put himself on the map.

2 Michael Appleton

Michael Appleton has previously managed the same clubs as Cowley and Moore in the form of Portsmouth and West Brom respectively.

Just days after announcing that he had fully recovered from cancer, Appleton took over at Blackpool for a second time in the June of 2022. This was his most recent job, and it didn’t exactly go to plan - when he was sacked they were in the Championship relegation zone, and he would now face them in League One if he were to get the Charlton job.

1 Garry Monk

Garry Monk is the manager who has been out of work for the longest period on this list, this being his fourth season now away from the spotlight. Monk was named as the Premier League Manager of the Month in August 2014 during his time with Swansea City and so has that top-level pedigree behind him.

More recently, he has graced the technical area of Birmingham and Wednesday but wasn’t as successful and so hasn’t been as in demand as he once was.