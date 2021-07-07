5 Luton Town players to watch out for next season

Luton Town are preparing for their third year back in the second-tier and will be hopeful of building on last season’s 12th-placed finish.

It was a season where The Hatters continued to defy expectations and Nathan Jones’ side will be pushing for an even higher finish this time around.

Luton will be without top scorer James Collins for the 2021/22 Championship campaign and it seems like a return for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is unlikely.

Also throwing a spanner in the works, is Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s contract situation. The 27-year-old, who has made over 200 appearances for The Town, is yet to pen down a new deal and could put an end to his eight-year tenure with the club.

However, Jones has been busy in the transfer market already and has brought seven fresh faces to Bedfordshire. Six of these summer signings played 45 minutes during Luton’s first pre-season friendly against Hitchin Town on Saturday and will be fighting to get the nod when Peterborough United visit Kenilworth Road for the first game of the Championship campaign.

Here are five players that Luton fans should be excited to see next season…