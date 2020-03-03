5 losses, 0 aerial duels won: The Sheffield Wednesday man deserving of his half-time axe

Sheffield Wednesday had another day to forget at Hillsborough in 2020 as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Derby County, with defensive errors through the back line proving very costly.

The Owls came into the game with somewhat renewed confidence after they recorded a much-needed and deserved win over Charlton Athletic, thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Steven Fletcher.

They welcomed a Derby County side looking to continue their climb up from lower mid-table and were pegged back within the first 30 minutes after two goals from Tom Lawrence and a third by Jason Knight put the Rams in dreamland at Hillsborough.

A double-change from Garry Monk saw Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher make way at the interval for Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass, with the latter scoring a 74th-minute consolation for the Owls to see the game finish 3-1, to keep Wednesday above Derby on goal difference alone in 12th place.

It was a torrid first half for Tom Lees and Wednesday as they piled the pressure on Garry Monk, right before arguably the toughest opponents of the season make the trip to South Yorkshire in Manchester City.

The typically reliable defensive setup that Monk was using as part of his tactical system has wavered massively since the turn of the New Year and Lees’ performances have suffered as a result, which was evident in his showing on Saturday…

The 29-year-old has been an important part of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad ever since signing from Leeds United back in 2014, helping them to two promotion pushes in that time, but his dip in form this season has seen him face the chop under Garry Monk this season, being dropped for Dominic Iorfa on a regular basis.

This game saw him axed at half-time for the former Wolves man after a very poor first half that put the away side out of sight.

The first goal of the game that the Owls conceded saw Derby’s Chris Martin muscle his way in front of Lees to lay the ball off to Lawrence who struck a hugely deflected effort in. While it cannot be classed as a mistake but he will know he could have done better. In total, Lees completed three out of his four defensive duels but it didn’t tell the whole story of his and Wednesday’s defensive mishaps.

The second goal of the game came when Lees was caught in possession by Martin, leading to a swift counter-attack from the visitors that was eventually finished off by Lawrence. In just one half of football, Lees managed to lose the ball five times, with four of them in his own half, exemplifying how poor he was on the ball, regardless of an 80% passing accuracy.

The third goal left Lees out in the cold as a misplaced pass from the midfield saw another counter sprung down the right side of the defence, with Lees left out of the action.

Even though he was marking a strong aerial presence in Chris Martin, there was only one aerial duel that Lees was involved in, which he was unsuccessful in.

Despite this, Lees still managed four interceptions and two clearances which added some positives to an otherwise bleak outing for the skipper.

Wednesday played the second half without him and managed to keep the Rams at bay, which adds further fuel to the poor performance that he came out with and casts even more doubt over whether Monk will be keen to keep him with the side beyond this season.