Highlights Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen not leaving Leicester City is surprising, especially after not securing a starting spot and being placed third in the pecking order.

Despite his lack of playing time, goalkeeper Danny Ward's decision to stay at the club as potentially the fourth choice is unexpected, considering his experience and potential Wales EURO campaign.

The fact that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains at Leicester City without securing a deal to return to the Premier League is surprising, especially given his impressive performances and rumored interest.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, it was always going to be an interesting summer for Leicester City.

Top-flight clubs were always going to come for their best talent, but in the end, there are plenty to remain at the club that you might have thought would have moved on.

With that in mind, below, we've compiled a list of five Leicester City players we are surprised did not move on from the club this summer.

Let's get into it!

Daniel Iversen

One player it was certainly a shock not to see exit the club during the summer transfer window was goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

When the Dane was given a run in the Foxes side last season for their final 12 Premier League matches, it looked as though he had his opportunity to stake a first-team claim.

Clearly, though, those watching were not convinced, with new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca signing a new number one goalkeeper upon his arrival this summer.

Furthermore, Iversen has not even made the back up goalkeeping spot, with 22-year-old Jakub Stolarczyk getting that nod.

With five goalkeepers on the books at the club and Iversen at best third in the pecking order, it's very surprising he has not departed.

Danny Ward

Keeping with a similar theme, it was perhaps a surprise to see another of Leicester City's goalkeepers, Danny Ward, not move on, too.

The Welshman played 26 times in the Premier League last season, but does not look like getting any playing time at the King Power Stadium this season.

As mentioned above, Enzo Maresca has brought in a new first choice in Mads Hermansen and the back up slot is sorted, too.

Ward did not exactly pull up any trees for the Foxes with his performances in the Premier League.

However, given his experience and ability, it's surprising to see him stick around to be what is potentially fourth choice, third at best, particularly with a potential Wales EURO campaign next summer if they qualify.

Wilfred Ndidi

Third to feature on this list is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who will surely be wondering how he is still a Championship player.

The Nigerian has been brilliant at Leicester in the Premier League, and given he has 192 top flight appearances to his name, it is surprising to us no one got a deal done for him.

Of course, this is even more of a surprise given the widespread rumours linking Ndidi with a Premier League return.

Reports had suggested that the 26-year-old would join up with Nottingham Forest prior to the deadline slamming shut, but it proved not to be the case.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Wilfred Ndidi's compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho is yet another Leicester City player we are surprised to see remain at the club.

Iheanacho was linked with multiple moves away from the King Power Stadium this summer but has somehow ended up staying.

Some reports suggested that Crystal Palace were keen to add the striker to their ranks, but pulled out of the deal on transfer deadline day.

Iheanacho has featured in all five of Leicester's Championship matches so far and looks set to continue to do so as the season progresses.

Patson Daka

Last but certainly not least, Patson Daka is the fifth and final player on this list and one we are shocked did not move on from Leicester City this summer.

Daka has had a stop-start career since joining the Foxes from RB Salzburg, but that did not stop him from attracting Premier League interest this summer.

It did look at one stage as though the forward was heading for AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries were set to sign him on loan with an option to make the move permanent, but the deal fell through on deadline day.