5 Leeds United prospects who could potentially follow Carlos Corberan to Huddersfield Town

Marcelo Bielsa has all-but confirmed that Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan will become the new Huddersfield Town head-coach.

Corberan has served under Bielsa’s coaching umbrella at Elland Road over the course of the last two seasons, working with the first-team and also the under-23s.

Over the weekend, Leeds’ promotion was confirmed when Huddersfield beat West Brom, whilst Brentford’s loss to Stoke City secured them the title.

However, as Leeds lined up Derby County and dispatched them 3-1 on Sunday, Danny Cowley was leaving Huddersfield Town and the Terriers were eyeing Corberan as a replacement.

As per Adam Pope at BBC Radio Leeds, Corberan will take the job at Huddersfield now.

Whilst it is disappointing to lose such a talented coach, Leeds have got to look at the positives within this and the fact that Corberan could offer some of their talented under-23s a chance in the Championship as the senior players at Elland Road embark on the top-flight.

We identify a handful of those names here…

Kamil Miazek

For Leeds, they will be expected to be strong in the goalkeeping department next season in the Premier League, but that isn’t going to be the case for Huddersfield Town.

They’ve had Jonas Lossl and Kamil Grabara on loan this season and Corberan will have to recruit.

Kamil Miazek could be a sound option after months of flirting with the first-team at Elland Road.

Oliver Casey

Casey has impressed Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds this season and, coincidently, made his debut for the club at Huddersfield back in December.

Whilst Leeds aren’t blessed with spades of cover at centre-back, the Premier League is surely coming too soon for Casey, who would benefit from a loan move.

He could be a great option for Corberan to take with him.

Alfie McCalmont

To many, the Northern Irish international is somebody that could eventually displace Kalvin Phillips at the heart of Leeds’ midfield, but he’s not got the minutes he will have wanted under Bielsa.

Corberan rates him highly, though, and could look to build his side around the midfielder.

You feel he would complement Lewis O’Brien very well.

Leif Davis

Of these players, Davis probably has the best chance of featuring for Leeds in the Premier League next season. He’s been excellent when called upon in the Championship this season, but you can’t deny that Leeds are well stocked in terms of left-backs.

There is the potential for Bielsa to sign a starter in the position, but in Barry Douglas, Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas, there’s a fair few people ahead of Davis in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, he’s a huge talent who might offer cover for Harry Toffolo and potentially an option at centre-back if Corberan opts for the three-man defence.

Mateusz Bogusz

Bogusz is a Polish playmaker with plenty of potential.

It’s not quite happened for him yet in Leeds, but there’s confidence that he’s one day going to be good enough for the first-team.

Emile Smith Rowe might not be kicking around in Huddersfield next season and, if that is the case, there’s definitely scope for Corberan to recruit someone like Bogusz.